One of Our Would-Be MCU Spider-Men Finally Got His Chance

Rachel Leishman
Published: May 9, 2024 10:05 am

Have you asked yourself what it would be like if Peter Parker actually became a spider? Well, a new fan-made horror film is here to give us a terrifying take on our favorite web-slinger with Chandler Riggs (of The Walking Dead) playing our new Peter.

Speaking to Chandler Riggs and writer/director Andy Chen about the film, I asked Riggs about whether or not he had ever dreamt of playing Peter Parker when he was younger (even if this wasn’t necessarily the way he probably envisioned it). He revealed that that there was a universe in which he was our Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

“Absolutely. Yeah. Well, not in this way,” Riggs said. But then he went on to reveal that we almost had a different Peter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “I had always, always dreamed of playing Peter Parker. I actually auditioned for Peter Parker against Tom Holland all those years ago, so getting to finally step into those shoes was really, really cool, even if it was very brief. His happiness was very short-lived. It was still so cool to get to do that for a few hours.”

Imagine if fans of The Walking Dead had gotten to watch Carl flip into a fight sequence against all the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War! That would have been amazing, but alas, he was not meant to be, and now we got to see Riggs become his own version of Peter Parker, legs and all.

You can see our full chat here:

Excited to watch The Spider? You can watch the short-film here!

It is only around 9 minutes and is a fascinating take on the hero. But I will warn you, you will watch this and want more!

(featured image: Andy Chen)

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.