One of Our Would-Be MCU Spider-Men Finally Got His Chance

Have you asked yourself what it would be like if Peter Parker actually became a spider? Well, a new fan-made horror film is here to give us a terrifying take on our favorite web-slinger with Chandler Riggs (of The Walking Dead) playing our new Peter.

Recommended Videos

Speaking to Chandler Riggs and writer/director Andy Chen about the film, I asked Riggs about whether or not he had ever dreamt of playing Peter Parker when he was younger (even if this wasn’t necessarily the way he probably envisioned it). He revealed that that there was a universe in which he was our Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

“Absolutely. Yeah. Well, not in this way,” Riggs said. But then he went on to reveal that we almost had a different Peter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “I had always, always dreamed of playing Peter Parker. I actually auditioned for Peter Parker against Tom Holland all those years ago, so getting to finally step into those shoes was really, really cool, even if it was very brief. His happiness was very short-lived. It was still so cool to get to do that for a few hours.”

Imagine if fans of The Walking Dead had gotten to watch Carl flip into a fight sequence against all the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War! That would have been amazing, but alas, he was not meant to be, and now we got to see Riggs become his own version of Peter Parker, legs and all.

You can see our full chat here:

Excited to watch The Spider? You can watch the short-film here!

It is only around 9 minutes and is a fascinating take on the hero. But I will warn you, you will watch this and want more!

(featured image: Andy Chen)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more