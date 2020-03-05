Elizabeth Warren Has Suspended Her Campaign

Elizabeth Warren announced Thursday morning that she was ending her presidential campaign. In the first round of early voting states and the Super Tuesday elections, she came in no higher than third so this isn’t a surprising move. It is, for many of us, still incredibly disappointing.

Our work continues, the fight goes on, and big dreams never die. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. https://t.co/28kyKe777L — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 5, 2020

Warren ran a campaign that spoke deeply to a lot of people. Taking on corruption in politics and big finance was at the core of that campaign and she was one of the few candidates who committed to refusing money from big donors, choosing instead to focus on small donations from grassroots supporters, making calls to regular individual donors and staying for hours after events to take a photo with every single person who wanted one.

Those supporters were drawn to Warren for her tenacity, her kindness, and her extreme capability. The senator with a plan for everything, who singlehandedly got Mike Bloomberg to commit to discontinuing his suppressive NDA practices, was a candidate who convinced her supporters that she not only genuinely cared about them and wanted to make this country better through big, structural change, but that she could.

Elizabeth Warren on a call with her staff today: “We have been willing to fight, and, when necessary, we left plenty of blood and teeth on the floor. And I can think of one billionaire who has been denied the chance to buy this election.” — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 5, 2020

Obviously, this isn’t the end for Warren. She’s still a sitting U.S. Senator and it seems very likely that she’ll end up on someone’s cabinet if a Democrat does win this thing in November. (Although she has notably not yet offered an endorsement of any candidate.)

Every time someone says what a great Vice President a woman candidate would be, I think “Women can have a little leadership, as a treat.” — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) March 5, 2020

We’ll likely have more thoughts on Warren’s departure and where this two-man race goes from here, but for now, we’re just going to sit with our feelings for a bit. We lost a great candidate and while there are plenty of reasons why she wasn’t everyone’s top choice, there’s no denying that sexism (largely manifesting in a lack of media coverage and fears over a woman’s “electability”) played a major role in undermining her campaign, which makes everything sting so much more.

.@ewarren is one of the purest souls and flat-out best human beings I’ve met in politics. At times when I’ve been down, she’s picked me up. Not only politically, but as a true friend. Her passion and her humor continue to be a blessing to our democracy. pic.twitter.com/7WPiVZWW9A — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) March 5, 2020

.@ewarren gives form to brainy, compassionate, determined, indefatigable leadership. Her extraordinary belief in the capacity of our nation to serve its poorest resident and to demand the most of its people will continue to move our nation forward. Thank you, our friend! pic.twitter.com/Lh4EuV4QGG — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 5, 2020

Also, I promise this isn’t the end. We are going to keep fighting for women to have inclusive spaces and leadership. This is a promise. #ThankYouElizabeth #ThankYouWarren pic.twitter.com/doNgArgJbJ — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 5, 2020

I endorsed @ewarren because she’s the best for the job. She’s a relentless fighter, uniquely thorough, and inspired many with a hopeful & courageous vision. I’m so thankful for her campaign. I hope the remaining candidates work to capture what she achieved. ¡Ganaremos un día! pic.twitter.com/WtfQXONTcn — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren was the best candidate I’ve ever had the privilege of voting for. What happened is going to make me sad for a long time honestly — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) March 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren would’ve been a helluva president. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) March 5, 2020

I’m gonna really miss Elizabeth Warren’s campaign. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 5, 2020

The First Dog that could’ve been. https://t.co/72nuBytoir — Matthew Monagle (@LabSplice) March 5, 2020

