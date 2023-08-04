Warner Bros. Can’t Even Be Bothered To Remove ‘Batgirl’ Logo From ‘Blue Beetle’ Promotional Material

Oops…

Warner Bros. made a boo-boo, a goof, a snafu. Not quite as big a mistake as Hollywood executives calling their attempt to cheat writers out of fair wages an “act of God” but still pretty bad.

Take a look at this picture…

Marketing is kicking up. We love to see it



…stay tuned for the big surprise ?#BlueBeetle#BlueBeetleBattalion pic.twitter.com/0QI5NZPXHj — Croc | ? (@Croc_Block) July 29, 2023

On the surface it looks like a mustachioed man in cargo shorts attempting to hype us all up for the upcoming Blue Beetle flick. But take a closer look. Everything seems normal right? Just a spooky looking blue did in a suit of future-armor with some Tokyo Ghoul-looking tendrils coming out of his back right? What about the materials to the figure’s right? Again, nothing special. Just some Blue Beetle comics. Has anyone even read those? I’m not so sure. Still, it’s all perfectly mundane…

Or is it…

You’re gonna have to open the image on Twitter’s website (I’d rather go to Mordor) to see parts cropped out in the embedded tweet above, but it’s there! Look just under the “C” of the DC logo and what’s that? It’s the Batgirl logo! So what? SO WHAT!? THE ONCE-UPCOMING BATGIRL FILM WAS CANCELED BY DC AND YET THEY COULDN’T EVEN TAKE THE LOGO OFF THE MARKETING MATERIALS?

HOW IS MORE POOR HEART SUPPOSED TO SUFFER THIS ABUSE?

I wanted to see Batgirl. We ALL wanted to see Batgirl. “FINALLY”, we thought in all-caps, “THE MEMBER OF THE BAT-FAMILY WHO GETS THE LEAST AMOUNT OF HYPE GETS HER OWN MOVIE” BUT NO. WE WERE DENIED THE JOY OF SEEING A LIVE-ACTION BATGIRL BY HOLLYWOOD EXECUTIVES WHO SAID THE FILM WAS “NOT RELEASABLE”. I wailed and gnashed my teeth for WEEKS.

And now I’ve FINALLY gotten over my trauma and realized that I can live in a world without a Batgirl adaptation. OR SO I THOUGHT. But NO. Seeing this Batgirl logo has once again opened up the floodgates of my heart and all my grief is pouring out once more.

Next time, Warner Bros., if you intend to retraumatize me, at least send me a check in the mail for THERAPY before you do.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

