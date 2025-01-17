‘Warn the country’: Trump slammed by Biden in farewell address over ‘ultra-wealthy’ people in power

Joe Biden’s farewell address recalled the victories of his administration. While he wished the best for the upcoming Donald Trump administration, the outgoing president still had a few words of caution to spare.

“I have no doubt that America is in the position to continue to succeed,” Biden said after recounting the progress his administration has made. “That’s why in my farewell address tonight, I want to warn the country of some things that gave me great concern.” What came next was a subtle reference to Donald Trump’s circle of wealthy backers and allies.

“This is a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a few ultra-wealthy people.” Biden further stated that an oligarchy was forming in America. This centralization of wealth and influence, if left unchecked, can have far-reaching consequences for American democracy. Additionally, Biden accused the wealthy of wanting to undermine efforts against climate change for their own gain.

Biden’s condemnation of billionaires comes as no surprise. Elon Musk’s Super PAC funded $200 million to help re-elect Trump into power. On the other hand, Trump desires to undo Biden’s environmental protections and return to fossil fuels. Even if Biden calls the Trump-Musk duo, it’s also important to note that the Democratic Party shouldn’t be exempt from his reproach. Billionaires have donated money to both political parties.

Keep participating in democracy

The future seems grim, but Biden listed down what needs to be reformed. Not only is he calling for billionaires to pay their fair share, but he also advocated for removing the wealthy’s sponsorship and influence in American politics. Part of this involves making sure that members of Congress are also unable to trade their own stocks. Surprisingly, Biden raised a controversial reform. “We need to amend the Constitution to make clear that no president is immune from crimes he or she commits while in office.”

Biden acknowledges that the process of democracy can feel disillusioning for citizens. Nevertheless, he encouraged citizens to stay engaged. “America can be defined by one word: possibilities. Only in America can we believe that anything is possible.” After all, it’s the citizenry that decides where to steer their democratic experiment off to.

