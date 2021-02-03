War Machine Is Heading to Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Rhodey has spent his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark’s best friend. He hasn’t really had a chance to break out from that placement, but now that Tony is (sadly) dead, we might just get more of War Machine on his own. We know that Armor Wars is coming and that Don Cheadle is still very much on the Marvel roster, so what does the future hold for War Machine? Well, apparently, a run-in with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

Sitting down with BroBible’s Post-Credit Podcast, Don Cheadle casually mentioned that Rhodey shows up in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“That’s some of the fun of the MCU, that we all get to show up in each other’s stories, and there are ways that we’re cross-platforming these characters, and they become storylines, sometimes, in the movies. And then these storylines in the movies become storylines in the shows. It’s really a fun and interesting and, by all imagination, completely open-ended — this can go anywhere,” he continued. “It’s great, I can’t wait to get in the room with the writers and figure out how all those things [connecting Armor Wars to the MCU] happen. You know, Rhodey shows up in Winter Soldier and Falcon’s show. So, it can be a lot.”

This is incredibly exciting for me not because I love Rhodey (which I do), but because it makes me think of the Winter Soldier comics where Bucky Barnes is connected to Iron Man through his latest mission to free young men from the Winter Soldier HYDRA program was still active. While Tony cannot be there to help Bucky with his tech, Rhodey did go to M.I.T., as well.

But I think that Rhodey’s involvement with Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to be more about the fact that Rhodey works in the government and with the military. And with John Walker coming to take the Captain America title from Sam Wilson, it’d make sense to have Rhodey involved.

I do hope that this means we’ll see Rhodey in a more active role. Prior to Endgame, so many of these “secondary” characters got the bare minimum in the MCU, and now we’re branching out into Disney+ shows and giving more screen time to characters previously pushed aside for the overall story. Rhodey deserves to get back all the time he’s lost being snubbed, and I hope he’s not the only character to get his moment.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is huge and has been for year, and there are so many characters that we know so little about, and I hope that this is the first step into us learning about all these characters and more. Rhodey has been here from the beginning. Literally. He was in Iron Man, and having him get to stay in the MCU and have his time? It’s about time.

