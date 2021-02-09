WandaVision’s Head Writer Shared Thoughts on the Implications of That Big Reveal

We know, at this point, that Pietro Maximoff is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—well, sort of. At the end of WandaVision episode 6, “On a Very Special Episode,” Wanda is trying to explain to Vision that she’s not fully in control of what’s happening and that she couldn’t possibly be running the entire town.

Vision doesn’t completely believe her and when the doorbell suddenly rings, he thinks it’s another ploy from Wanda to change the subject or control the narrative. But she seems just as shocked as he is by a guest coming to their home. So when she opens the door to reveal Evan Peters as Pietro Maximoff, a whole bunch of questions suddenly flooded into the minds of fans.

In an interview with Marvel.com, Jac Schaeffer talked about the choice to bring back Evan Peters as Pietro Maximoff.

“We loved the idea of [bringing him back]. And then we were like, how in the world are we going to make this make logical sense? Like, how do we justify this? Because that’s the thing, you can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story.”

While there are fun layers to the inclusion and Schaeffer even, “Everybody was really excited. I think Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios president] wanted to make sure that there was a reason for it, that it made sense. And I hope that’s what we did,” there is still the question as to why Peters.

Sure, it could be as simple as “Oh, we know he’s a different Pietro so it’s fun for fans,” but I don’t think that’s the case. There is so much riding on Disney’s purchase of Fox and what is going to happen with the X-Men, and the fact that Billy (Wanda and Vision’s son) has the same gifts Wanda does makes many believe that he plucked Peters’ Pietro from a different universe and brought him to Wanda’s dream reality.

From the start, the going theory has been that this could be a reverse House of M situation, meaning that Wanda could bring mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rather than remove them like she did in the comics. And I put all of that on Wanda, but a different Pietro showing up to her confusion is a bit of a game-changer, because I do fully believe that it was Billy trying to give his mother this gift, which would then open up an entire world of mutants for Wanda to discover.

We’re definitely going to have more of Evan Peters as Pietro, too. Schaeffer went on to say, “We thought like, how do we give him this entrance, and then enjoy that, and then make it crazy? And we had long had the idea of the trope of the brother, or the relative, or whoever comes to town and like, stirs things up with the family—that sitcom trope,” meaning that it’s just going to get wilder from here on out.

I love everything about WandaVision because it’s finally time for my favorite girl to thrive. Wanda Maximoff deserves her chance to show the world the power she has and this is only the beginning, especially after this reveal.

