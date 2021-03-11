This WandaVision and Up Crossover Will Make You Ugly Cry

Marvel’s WandaVision is a tour de force series that made us ugly cry and fall in love with Wanda Maximoff and Vision. For some, it was the first time they cared for these characters. (Points finger at self because I never cared for Vision.) And for others, it just cemented what they always knew; that both of these characters were badasses within their own right who loved each other. The point being, their story of love and grief touched the hearts of viewers all over the world.

One of the most pivotal scenes of WandaVision is during their goodbye scene in the finale. Vision asked Wanda what he is, and she killed us with her response:

“You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness, and my hope. But mostly, you’re my love.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Vision desperately told Wanda that the fact that they’ve said goodbye before, and found their way back to each other, means that they will one day say hello again. Now, if you’re like me, you were ugly crying by this point and had to rewind to watch the scene again and again through your tears. It was a stunning scene that resonated with people and left them with many feels.

But what if we upped it? What if we changed the music and devastated you all in one fell swoop? That’s what I think the TikToker stringbeans25 was trying to do when they did a mash-up of WandaVision and Disney’s Up. And no, they didn’t just pick any random scene from the show, further devastating us. They decided to do a mash-up right when Wanda and Vision were saying goodbye, effectively destroying our feels.

And because I can’t suffer through these feelings alone, here’s the WandaVision and Up mash-up that destroyed my heart and reminded me of the beauty that is brilliant storytelling grounded in love:

P.S. stringbeans25 also took another WandaVision scene and mashed it together with Up. It didn’t make me cry as much, but feels did happen!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

