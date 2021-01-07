WandaVision is a show that seems to be right up my alley. A strange look at Wanda Maximoff’s coping strategy through living her life with Vision through multiple television programs, the show is playing in the weird aspect of the Marvel world that we hope the Disney+ shows play in.

In a new look at the show, it’s clear that Wanda’s magic is going to play into shows like Bewitched (and I think a little I Love Lucy?) with this scene that Elizabeth Olsen shared with Jimmy Kimmel—along with some very Elizabeth Olsen moments (I.E. Her not having it with people not taking COVID seriously. I love her? Be my best friend?)

What I like about this scene isn’t that it’s the cheesy 1960s family comedies but that it still has this pain behind it because while the show is having fun exploring these different family shows, it also understands that this is happening because Wanda Maximoff has been through a lot.

Throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wanda has been used as an emotional scapegoat multiple times. From the death of Pietro Maximoff to being blamed for everything that happened in Sokovia all leading to Wanda having to destroy the Mind Stone, subsequently killing Vision, and then getting snapped away by Thanos, she has never had a chance (onscreen) to unpack literally everything that the MCU threw at her.

Beyond that, Wanda is probably one of the more interesting comic characters that Marvel has in its canon. Her connections to mutants and the importance she has have not yet been explored and I think there is so much that WandaVision has the chance to do with Wanda has a character and it makes me excited for everything they’re setting up.

I, personally, think using the tactic of television for Wanda is fun. She’s young, a fact that often gets brushed aside. She’s roughly 17 in Age of Ultron and so if she’s 19 in Civil War, that makes her in her mid-20s by the time Avengers: Endgame wraps up. Depending on how long after Endgame the show takes place, we’re probably going to still have Wanda in her 20s during WandaVision and as a 29 year-old who loves to focus my energy on television and using it to cope with real-life, I relate to Wanda, essentially, doing the same thing. If only I had fun powers that made me part of the show.

We are a little over a week away from WandaVision and it feels like I finally am welcoming my baby home. (Is that dramatic? Whatever, I don’t care.) Wanda Maximoff deserves her time and I hope that WandaVision gives her the time and space she needs cause it’s going to be quite a ride through the mind of the Scarlet Witch.

