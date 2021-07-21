The WandaVision and Loki Finales Are Eerily in Sync at Critical Moments

WandaVision and Loki have both cemented themselves as the “weird” factions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it isn’t surprising that they might be more connected than we originally thought. Both Loki and Wanda Maximoff spent their series trying to understand their place in the world after everything they’ve been through while also being extremely powerful beings. But what’s even more interesting about the two shows is that a rather surprising synchronization between the two series finales sure makes it look like He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) might have felt the moment that Wanda took her place as the Scarlet Witch.

Twitter user Hugothehugo played both the finale of WandaVision and the finale of Loki starting at the 27-minute mark and, in doing so, realized that the two shows seemed to match up in a way that feels like more than a coincidence.

As we can see in the video, Wanda is coming into her full power in front of Agatha as He Who Remains stops and listens to a rumbling in the distance. He says, “We just crossed the threshold,” and as Wanda and Agatha are descending back to Westview, he picks up a figure and drops it on the desk as Wanda drops Agatha back to the ground. Now sure, this could be a moment where Marvel decided to have fun after the fact or just something Majors did in character that weirdly worked out, but it feels too deliberate for He Who Remains to not know about Wanda in that moment.

For all we know, WandaVision’ s finale and this moment with He Who Remains could happen at the same time because while Loki crash-landed in 2012, he was outside of time with the TVA and all over time and space from the first episode on, with nexus events popping up in (for the TVA) real time. So, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for He Who Remains to be referencing WandaVision‘s finale moment at the same time in the Loki finale.

And, we can’t forget about this little moment in WandaVision, as well. Finally, those commercials make sense!

And don’t forget these from episode 7 of wandavision!! pic.twitter.com/AnzeaDvnSB — Francesco Antonio Gallicchio (@LordFrantgall) July 19, 2021

I personally love the idea of He Who Remains knowing the moment that Wanda took her place as the Scarlet Witch. I love my powerful baby having so much power that she alerts He Who Remains of her presence. I like the idea that these shows are so connected that this small detail ties them together without either show stating it. It’s what makes the MCU so fun, to me. So, even if this wasn’t a direct reference to Wanda becoming the Scarlet Witch, I’m going to pretend like it is and just run with it.

