The Fantastic Four have been on the radar of Marvel fans since Disney acquired Fox’s entertainment properties. Alongside the need for the X-Men to return in some capacity, fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting for any sort of casting news where Reed Richards and his team are concerned. Unlike the X-Men, we do have a confirmed movie coming our way for Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing, but now, there are rumors that the film may have found its new director.

WandaVision director Matt Shakman is reportedly in talks to take on the Fantastic Four movie, and with how brilliant WandaVision was, it definitely has me just as excited as the previously announced director. The question now is just who is going to be apart of the team.

According to Deadline, Shakman is in talks to take on directing duties since the departure of Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. At this time, Deadline reported that Marvel has not responded for a request of comment. Matt Shakman, if you’re reading this, I am begging you to cast William Jackson Harper as Reed Richards. PLEASE.

Shakman is also currently working on the continuation of the Kelvin universe with Star Trek 4, so while I love his work on WandaVision and do want him to direct more Marvel properties, I also would love if he didn’t leave Star Trek 4 because I need that movie right now. (Granted, he can do both. Star Trek 4 is currently slated for December 2023, with Fantastic Four being November 2024, but still.)

Bringing the Fantastic Four to life

It hasn’t always been easy for Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm. While the original films starring Ioan Gruffudd, Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, and Michael Chiklis were good, they were far from the caliber of superhero film that we’ve become used to in the years since. And the 2015 take on the team with Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell wasn’t bad either, but again, it was just convoluted in a way that the Marvel Cinematic Universe tries not to be.

So, having a new team and a new take on the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is sadly paramount to bringing them into the fold at all—especially since both previous Johnny Storms were part of the Marvel movies on their own (with Evans as Captain America and Jordan as Killmonger in Black Panther). Plus, it’s time we have a different take on the team and have them work out what works best for bringing the Fantastic Four to life, because while I do hope that the John Krasinski casting was just a bit of fun for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is sort of the way to bring them in.

We don’t need their origin story for the third time, and if it means we get an older team, then all the better. Until anything is set in stone, I’m excited for Shakman, and I think he’ll do a great job with the tone of the team. I just hope he also keeps doing Star Trek 4.

