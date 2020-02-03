The Meaning of Wanda Maximoff’s Outfits in the WandaVision Teaser

WandaVision is, from what I can tell, a sitcom-like way for Wanda Maximoff to cope with everything that has happened to her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the younger characters in the MCU, there is a lot about Wanda that we don’t know, but what we have been shown is tragic.

Starting with the loss of her twin brother in Avengers: Age of Ultron and following through her accidental loss of control of her power in Civil War, every turn threw Wanda Maximoff into more turmoil and left us with even more unexplored territory. Part of the problem comes from the fact that Wanda, in the grand scheme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was not yet a main character, so her trauma and her pain was left uninhabited.

Flashfoward to now and what we know about WandaVision, and it seems as if we’re going to fall into a quirky and bizarre world of Wanda trying to unpack everything that has happened to her. In the teaser released for the Super Bowl, we can see her clearly going through her life with Vision through a series of sitcom-like scenarios. The instances that stuck out the most were Wanda’s Carol Brady look and the Leave It to Beaver-esque black and white segment, with each of these moments seemingly existing in some kind of mind world Wanda has created for herself.

And honestly, creating, essentially, a sitcom mind-palace to process grief? Would if I could.

But what interests me are all the different looks that are featured in this short teaser.

For reference, this is the Wanda Maximoff that we know from the MCU:

So within the four main looks, we have a Leave It to Beaver-style show, a very clear homage to The Brady Bunch, and then I was thinking, like a Step By Step or Full House-era show, especially since Vision looks kind of like Patrick Duffy.

So, is this show going to hit all the sitcoms we watched growing up and use them to target our emotions? It’s already going to be a lot with Billy and Tommy, Wanda’s twins from the Marvel comics canon, seemingly showing up, and if Hulkling joins in as Billy’s boyfriend? Everything is set up as if this is definitely those hard-hitting episodes of Boy Meets World that never really leave us.

To be quite honest, WandaVision could literally be a show that just recreates every family drama I watched growing up, season after season, and I’d constantly watch it—Family Ties taking a season, maybe even The Facts of Life. It’s going to be incredible to see Wanda’s growth as a character, but also, the introduction of the twins (there are literally two baby carriers, I have to think they’re coming) is setting up WandaVision to give us more of the Wanda storylines we couldn’t really have before.

Plus if every season has looks like this? Especially with Wanda spending Halloween in her original comic costume? (Or at least, that’s what it looks like.) I’d personally have to give this show my first born.

