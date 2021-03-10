Let’s Talk About Wanda Maximoff’s New Look in WandaVision

Wanda Maximoff is finally becoming the Scarlet Witch and, in doing so, has adopted a version of the costume that we know so well from the comics. For years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wanda’s look was a variation of the comic world but didn’t include the leotard that we do, eventually, see in WandaVision.

It’s for the better. A lot of the time, Wanda’s looks in the comics came from that quintessential idea of a female superhero and their need to be somewhat sexy. What I’ve loved about the MCU Wanda is that her costumes are never aligned with that concept. From the start, Wanda’s look has been a corset and pants and she never really went into the typical Scarlet Witch territory, and even when WandaVision does give us this look, it’s a version of it that is clearly more functional and less focused on cleavage.

But all these odes to Wanda’s comic past lead to one of the best reveals in the entire season: Her new Scarlet Witch look.

When Wanda finally comes into her full power as the Scarlet Witch, she appears wearing a completely new look and one that makes the most sense for her power, is a nod to her comic look, and is practical as she is still an Avenger. (She’s basically wearing yoga pants. I’m obsessed with it.)

You can get a deeper look at her costume with the new Hot Toys figure that has Wanda in her new cape and corset look.

Assume some of y’all will be interested in this new #Wanda Hot Toys 1/6 scale figure: pic.twitter.com/vbhVWNWQtP — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 9, 2021

On top of a new look for Wanda, we also are getting a new Scarlet Witch in the sense that she’s unlocking more of her powers and starting to understand more of what makes her into this mythical being that Agatha was so enrapt by. At the end of finale, we see Wanda using the Darkhold to learn about her magic and practice (while she’s also astral projecting herself at the same time), and it truly made me giggle to see Wanda coming into her full power.

She admitted at the end of the episode that she doesn’t know the full extent of her power, that she is still trying to learn, and seeing her with the Darkhold is both exciting and frightening for fans of Wanda Maximoff.

There is a lot that still needs to be answered, like what is going to happen with Wanda and the Darkhold in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, or is anything going to happen to her for what transpired in Westview. But I’m excited to see how Wanda’s new powers manifest and what goes on after WandaVision because I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Wanda losing control (and I still think we’ll get a second season that dives into the House of M storyline, but that’s just my wishful thinking).

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

