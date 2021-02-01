Wakanda Show Coming to Disney+ as Part of a Five-Year TV Deal With Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler!

After the WandaVision comes the Wakanda Vision on Disney+, as writer and director Ryan Coogler, who brought the fictional African nation to life in Black Panther, has signed a major television deal with Disney.

Deadline is reporting that Coogler, who is also working on the Black Panther sequel, will develop a new television series based in the Kingdom of Wakanda for Disney+.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” said Bob Iger, Executive Chairman, The Walt Disney Company. “With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

Added Coogler, “It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms.”

It seems like forever since we last were in Wakanda and taking in the majesty of that Afro-Futurist environment. With the passing of star Chadwick Boseman, who brought the titular Black Panther character to life, I think more than ever there is a desire to see this world continue and pay tribute to his legacy.

Moreso, after the disappointment I felt with Pixar’s Soul, I am excited about a series that will focus on Black people, Blackness, and be an immersive Afro-Futurist experience. Nothing has really filled the longing in my soul for that. Lovecraft Country attempted it, but the series quickly went into strange places with its characters.

This series will also allow Coogler to correct one of the few mistakes he made in the film (in my opinion) by including queer Black women. In the comics, there are Aneka and Ayo, a lesbian couple who were former Dora Milaje that broke away to form their own crime-fighting duo.

Florence Kasumba was already cast as Ayo in Civil War and onward, so I would love for this series to further showcase her excellence.

I look forward to revisiting Wakanda and seeing it back in its full glory once more, especially if that includes more badass women and, of course, M’Baku.

Wakanda Forever.

(via Deadline, image: Disney/Marvel)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com