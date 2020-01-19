Things We Saw Today: Visible: Out on Television and LGBTQ+ Representation in Television
Plus baby Yoda, Dolly Parton, and more!
Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for their upcoming five-part docuseries about LGBTQ+ representation on television. The series, Visible: Out on Television, follows the history of queer characters in television much in the same way the classic documentary The Celluloid Closet did for queer representation in film.
The trailer shows interviews with queer celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Wanda Sykes, Wilson Cruz, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, and Billy Porter. The series will explore queer characters in television from All in the Family and Soap to present day shows like Pose. It will also delve into queer actors coming out and the expansion of representation through the years. The series features narration by luminaries like Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe.
Representation on television is and was hugely important. Unlike film, the medium of television develops a relationship with its viewers. Characters we love become part of the family. There is an intimacy and a familiarity that few other mediums possess. And representation serves two very important goals. Not only do queer folks get to see themselves and their experiences reflected, but they become humanized and relatable in ways that society wouldn’t previously allow.
All episodes of Visible: Out on Television will premiere on February 14th on Apple TV+.
(via The Wrap, image: screencap/Apple TV+)
- Happy 74th birthday to the one, the only, the incomparable Dolly Parton!
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to Avengers Endgame for its VFX OSCAR nomination! – – When pitching ideas for the end battle I thought it would be cool to highlight the Creature Avengers in one image. – – Korg and Miek designed by the talented Tully Summers for Thor: Ragnarok. – – #avengersendgame #avengers #marvelstudios #oscars #vfx #marvel #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #korg #miek #creatureart #digitalart #digitalpainting #digitalillustration #keyframes #film #filmart #battle #nomination #chitauri #thanos
“I’m not offended by all the dumb blonde jokes because I know I’m not dumb… and I also know that I’m not blonde.” – Dolly Parton. It's her birthday today. Thread. #DollyParton pic.twitter.com/zDZt1wFYCH
— Sheila O'Malley (@sheilakathleen) January 19, 2020
