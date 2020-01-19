Things We Saw Today: Visible: Out on Television and LGBTQ+ Representation in Television

Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for their upcoming five-part docuseries about LGBTQ+ representation on television. The series, Visible: Out on Television, follows the history of queer characters in television much in the same way the classic documentary The Celluloid Closet did for queer representation in film.

The trailer shows interviews with queer celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Wanda Sykes, Wilson Cruz, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, and Billy Porter. The series will explore queer characters in television from All in the Family and Soap to present day shows like Pose. It will also delve into queer actors coming out and the expansion of representation through the years. The series features narration by luminaries like Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe.

Representation on television is and was hugely important. Unlike film, the medium of television develops a relationship with its viewers. Characters we love become part of the family. There is an intimacy and a familiarity that few other mediums possess. And representation serves two very important goals. Not only do queer folks get to see themselves and their experiences reflected, but they become humanized and relatable in ways that society wouldn’t previously allow.

All episodes of Visible: Out on Television will premiere on February 14th on Apple TV+.

(via The Wrap, image: screencap/Apple TV+)

What are you up to this Sunday, Mary Suevians?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com