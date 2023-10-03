Viral TikToks About Elder Beef Feel Strangely Satisfying

If your TikTok For You Page is as elite as mine, then you may have been exposed to the fantastic trend of older people having ‘beef.’

Usually, these videos are from women, though there have been a few from men, calling out their spouse or an ex-friend. The trend uses picture slideshows set to a viral sound or song (prime choices include “Rolex” by Ayo & Teo and “He Chose Me” by Too $hort), focused on scenarios like blasting the other for cheating or other sexual or romantic grievances.

One of the most notable creators to hop on this trend is a woman named Sherlinda, who made one video about her husband choosing her over another woman, and then also made one calling her husband out for being unsatisfactory in the bedroom. Honestly, as a number of commenters have said in response to her videos, older people’s lives are more dramatic than my own. And we love drama, don’t we, folks?

I honestly don’t even care if these videos and the whole trend are fake, I think it serves as a quite nice reminder that literally no how old you get, there will always be some sort of drama. We will literally never know peace.

(featured image: Sherlinda..xo/TikTok)

