‘Vice President Trump’: Trump slighted in favor of Elon Musk through The New Yorker’s Inauguration Day jab

Oh The New Yorker got jokes. A new cover story that is Barry Blitt’s “Two’s a Crowd” features a comedic look at Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day that had Elon Musk at the heart of it. You know, something Trump probably hates.

Created by cartoonist Barry Blitt, the cover is making a commentary on Elon Musk’s rise to power despite no one voting for him. When talking about the piece, Blitt made a joke about Musk’s new position in government. “On January 20, 2025, the next leader of the United States—and of the free world—assumes power,” Blitt said. “Also on that day: Donald Trump is sworn in.”

Many online began to make jokes inspired by the piece and even began referring to Trump as “Vice President,” alluding to Elon Musk being the real leader of the United States of America.

Vice President Trump is not going to like the cover of next week's New Yorker pic.twitter.com/JH79yY6uaZ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 10, 2025

It is hilarious to see images like this because we know exactly how Trump would react to it. Frankly, it is weird that his relationship with Musk has lasted as long as it has. Trump, during his first term, would get rid of people for far less and yet Musk has wormed his way into Trump’s inner circle and does seem to have more power than even the President-elect does.

Will things like this cover of The New Yorker be their downfall? Probably not but it is funny to think about Trump seeing this. Or more likely, someone’s job being to keep it from getting to Trump. And after the day he’s had (with his sentencing happening in his hush money case), it is kind of fun to think that this might have made his day worse.

I don’t love that Musk is constantly in our politics. No one put him there. He’s not an elected official. But knowing that everyone sees what is happening and is questioning Musk’s involvement does feel a little less frightening.

Anyway, I hope that Trump sees this cartoon and has a good moment of pure anger about it. That’s what we all deserve.

