‘Very troubled place’: Trump names controversial movie star as his ‘special ambassador’ in Hollywood

Donald Trump is doing to best to win over Hollywood. It isn’t going well.

The president-elect took to Twitter to announce his line-up of “special ambassadors” to one of the places that hates him the most. Canada? No, Hollywood. Donald Trump feuded with just about everyone who’s anyone in showbiz, and has been repeatedly mocked, criticized and dumped on by virtually every late night talk show host under the sun. Everyone in that “very troubled place” hates him.

Almost everyone.

Mel Gibson. Sylvester Stallone. Jon Voight. Three Hollywood has-beens whose floundering careers have been bolstered by their support for the president-elect. These three former-leading-now-drowning men are clinging to Trump like a Republican rock jutting out of the liberal sea that is the entertainment industry. According to Trump, his “Special Ambassadors” will bring Hollywood back “BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER.” Considering that none of these guys have had a memorable role in a Hollywood film in the last couple years, I’d say that the industry is doing just fine without them.

?Clown show alert pic.twitter.com/aJLkK63hAT — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 16, 2025

Trump’s decision to extend a right-wing olive branch to Los Angeles comes days after he tore into the city’s response to the recent wildfire epidemic. Trump was anything but sympathetic, and mocked LA by posting an image the Hollywood sign doctored to read “TRUMP WAS RIGHT” as the hills blazed beneath. Late show hosts shot back, eviscerating the president-elect for his “causal cruelty.”

How Trump intends to win back Hollywood after his recent stunts is anyone’s guess. One thing is clear: he picked the wrong guys to help him. Mel Gibson was blacklisted from the industry following an anti-Semitic rant he made in 2006 while being arrested for a DUI. In 2010, Gibson made the news again after video was leaked of him screaming racial slurs at a romantic partner. According to Winona Ryder, the actor has a long history of hate speech, and made anti-Semitic and homophobic comments while attending a party she threw. Gibson leant his meanness to the 2024 president race as well, and commented that Kamala Harris had the “IQ of a fence post” while endorsing Donald Trump.

Sylvester Stallone’s behavior in recent years as been equally abysmal. The Rocky star reportedly turned the set of his mafia show Tulsa King into hell on earth, and came under fire for mocking his own background actors as “ugly.” His comments led a casting company to quit the production. Stallone recently was a guest at Mar a Lago, where he announced Donald Trump as the “second George Washington” and made comparisons between Trump, Jesus, and his own movie characters in a bizarre speech introducing the president-elect.

As for Jon Voight, the actor recently starred in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. If you’ve seen Megalopolis, you’ll know that’s nothing to be proud of. Voight has become an outspoken supporter of Trump, and once called him the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. He has also compared Joe Biden to Satan, and believes that George Soros is destroying America – he fits right in.

According to Mel Gibson, the actor had no idea he was being considered for the”special ambassador” job. In a statement to the press, the Gibson told reporters he got the news “at the same time as all of you.” Nevertheless, Gibson intends to “heed the call,” saying that it was his “duty as a citizen.” Gibson didn’t appear to be bothered the president-elect’s callous response to the wildfires, despite losing his own home in the Palisades fire. “Any chance the position comes with an Ambassador’s residence?” he joked.

Something tells me that’s a “no.”

