Veronica Roth’s Chosen Ones Book Tour Is Going Virtual—and She’s “Meeting up” With Some of Your Favorite Writers

Bestselling author Veronica Roth will still be “touring” for her new book Chosen Ones—but now you’re sure to score a seat, as the events have gone virtual. This means you can catch Roth in discussion with a number of amazing authors and speakers in the coming month. Each virtual meet-up has a unique theme related to writing, publishing, film adaptation, and more!

This is a rare opportunity to be present for a variety of free in-depth talks featuring Veronica Roth. Each discussion will stream on Roth’s Twitch channel. Roth will be in conversation with the likes of Leigh Bardugo, Charlie Jane Anders, Seanan McGuire, and more of our favorite speculative fiction authors to talk Chosen Ones and the unique art of their craft.

First, let’s take a quick peek at Chosen Ones, which is getting rave reviews as Roth’s adult debut following her wildly popular Divergent YA series:

Fifteen years ago, five ordinary teenagers were singled out by a prophecy to take down an impossibly powerful entity wreaking havoc across North America. He was known as the Dark One, and his weapon of choice—catastrophic events known as Drains—leveled cities and claimed thousands of lives. Chosen Ones, as the teens were known, gave everything they had to defeat him. After the Dark One fell, the world went back to normal . . . for everyone but them. After all, what do you do when you’re the most famous people on Earth, your only education was in magical destruction, and your purpose in life is now fulfilled? On the tenth anniversary of the Dark One’s defeat, something unthinkable happens: one of the Chosen Ones dies. When the others gather for the funeral, they discover the Dark One’s ultimate goal was much bigger than they, the government, or even prophecy could have foretold—bigger than the world itself.

Now that we can’t wait to get our hands on Chosen Ones, how can we catch Veronica Roth on virtual tour with a cohort of our favorite speculative fiction creators? So glad you asked!

April 7 • 7 pm EST

Veronica Roth + Leigh Bardugo

Theme: Book-to-Film Adaptations

Co-sponsored by Books Are Magic, Brookline Booksmith, An Unlikely Story, and Joseph-Beth Booksellers April 8 • 2 pm EST

Veronica Roth + Charlie Jane Anders

Theme: Reinventing and Subverting the ‘Chosen One’ Narrative

Co-sponsored by A Room of One’s Own, Bookworm of Omaha, Blue Willow Bookshop, and Half Price Books, The Bookstall April 9 • 7 pm EST

Veronica Roth + Seanan McGuire

Theme: Crafting and Planning a Series

Co-sponsored Copperfield’s, Third Place Books, and Village Bookstore April 10 • 7 pm EST

Veronica Roth + C.A. Higgins

Theme: The Spectrum of Speculative Fiction

Hosted by Politics & Prose (this event will not be hosted on Veronica’s Twitch channel, but by Politics & Prose via Crowdcast) April 13 • 7 pm EST

Veronica Roth + Rita Woods

Theme: How To: Agents, Editors, and Getting Published

Co-sponsored by Chicago-area bookstores (The Bookstall, Anderson’s, Seminary Co-op, 57th Street Books, The Book Cellar, Women & Children First, City Lit Books, Lake Forest Bookstore, Bookends & Beginnings, Bookie’s Chicago, Sandmeyer’s Bookstore, The Bookstore of Glen Ellyn, The Book Table)

These are incredible events we’d normally be chomping at the bit to attend if we lived in distant cities. But now, everyone can go to Veronica Roth’s Chosen Ones meet-ups for free on her Twitch channel at the dates and times listed above. We’ll see you there.

(Find out more about Chosen Ones, and how to receive a special limited edition art print with preorder!)

