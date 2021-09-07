Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been on a journey. From not coming out in 2020 to having multiple release dates this year, we’re back with a new date, but this time it is … earlier than expected, for once? Originally, the film had two different release dates in September before moving to a mid-October release, and then, just like that, the date shifted yet again. I guess for the better?

News broke that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will come out on October 1, 2021, instead of October 15, which is probably a good thing. For whatever reason, Venom: Let There Be Carnage would have been competing with other Sony movies like Halloween Kills if it kept its October 15 date, so at least now we have a two-week window of just Venom content.

This shift by Sony also gives me hope that Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to keep its December release date. But getting Venom: Let There Be Carnage to kick off the spooky season? Honestly, maybe worth the wait.

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

As a child, I was told there were no children’s books with Sikh characters because “people who look like you aren’t relatable.” I heard the same as an adult: “There’s just no market.” A year ago, we released ours — and now there are more than 25,000 copies all over the world. pic.twitter.com/ykgrn5UPwf — Simran Jeet Singh (@simran) September 7, 2021

The QAnon Shaman has a bizarre new legal strategy. (via The Independent)

The NFSA has released colourised footage of the last known surviving Tasmanian tiger – or Thylacine – for National Threatened Species Day. Read more about how this B&W footage has been given a new life. https://t.co/FSOARHpvWz#thylacine #tasmaniantiger #threatenedspecies pic.twitter.com/G1WOh3HdcM — NFSA -National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (@NFSAonline) September 7, 2021

The Satanic Temple is going to challenge the horrific new abortion law in Texas. (via The Hill)

me and my team have set up a “baby registry” for many charities if you guys would like to donate.

🦋💕https://t.co/mS7fvRsExo pic.twitter.com/7asfGJ2udG — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 7, 2021

