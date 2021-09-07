comScore 'Let There Be Carnage' Release Date Pushed FORWARD
Things We Saw Today: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Has Moved Its Release Date UP!?

Now we're getting Venom: Let There Be Carnage earlier?!

Tom Hardy in the let There Be Carnage Trailer

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been on a journey. From not coming out in 2020 to having multiple release dates this year, we’re back with a new date, but this time it is … earlier than expected, for once? Originally, the film had two different release dates in September before moving to a mid-October release, and then, just like that, the date shifted yet again. I guess for the better?

News broke that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will come out on October 1, 2021, instead of October 15, which is probably a good thing. For whatever reason, Venom: Let There Be Carnage would have been competing with other Sony movies like Halloween Kills if it kept its October 15 date, so at least now we have a two-week window of just Venom content.

This shift by Sony also gives me hope that Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to keep its December release date. But getting Venom: Let There Be Carnage to kick off the spooky season? Honestly, maybe worth the wait.

