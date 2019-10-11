Win a Collector’s Edition Copy of V.E. Schwab’s A Conjuring of Light!

Three lucky Mary Sue readers will score a gorgeous collector’s edition copy of bestselling author V.E. Schwab’s scintillating fantasy A Conjuring of Light!

Schwab is a favorite among fantasy readers, and this exclusive collector’s edition of A Conjuring of Light, the conclusion to the Shades of Magic series, looks absolutely stunning on any bookshelf. Along with a revamped cover and unique reading ribbon, the edition comes packed with bonus material:

End papers featuring stunning fan art

An updated glossary of Arnesian and Antari terms

Original (never before seen!) short story from within the Shades of Magic world

Just joining us in Shades of Magic? Here’s what you should know:

Londons fall and kingdoms rise while darkness sweeps the Maresh Empire—and the fraught balance of magic blossoms into dangerous territory while heroes and foes struggle alike. The direct sequel to A Gathering of Shadows, and the final book in the Shades of Magic epic fantasy series, A Conjuring of Light sees Schwab reach a thrilling culmination concerning the fate of beloved protagonists—and old enemies. Shades of Magic series

1. A Darker Shade of Magic

2. A Gathering of Shadows

3. A Conjuring of Light

OK, OK, so how do you enter to win your exclusive edition of A Conjuring of Light?

Entry date now – 10/2

(3) lucky winners

Enter to win a collector's edition of V. E. Schwab's A Conjuring of Light! Featuring stunning fanart and an original short story, complete your collection today!







Readers can enter by signing up to our newsletter OR if already a recipient, they can email us at giveaways@themarysue.com with the subject line “Sweepstakes – The Conjuring of Light”

PLEASE NOTE that by entering this giveaway, the entrants will be automated opted into our email list. This giveaway is limited to U.S. addresses only (but if U.S. residents want to help out Canadian or overseas friends by entering for them or taking on the shipping, we won’t judge).

Find out more about the gorgeous edition here, and good luck!

