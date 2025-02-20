‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz urges ‘Summer House’ season 9 cast to ‘cherish’ their ‘dysfunctional’ family

Summer House is back in the Hamptons for a ninth season, and you do not want to miss all of the drama and craziness that is about to unfold.
The first look at the upcoming season showed some heated conversations between the cast, including Kyle and Paige, whose friendship might be on the line. Other bombs were dropped in the trailer as well, including Lindsay Hubbard’s announcement of her pregnancy to her housemates, which also came with speculation of her mystery boyfriend.
Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules also made an appearance in the trailer, as he is friends with the majority of the Summer House cast, to give some encouraging words to the ladies, stating, “You guys have to cherish this. You’re a happy family. I know it’s sometimes dysfunctional, but this is a beautiful thing you have.” He continued, joking around in a sad voice, “And I used to have that, too.”
Hopefully, they listen to his advice and cherish the summer they’re about to embark on, but I’m sure some chaos will still unfold in this upcoming season.
Summer House season 9 features a couple of new faces. Continue reading to see the full cast list and how you can watch upcoming episodes of season 9 of Summer House.
How to Watch Summer House Season 9
Summer House Season 9, along with past seasons, is available to watch on Peacock.
Summer House Season 9 Schedule
Summer House premiered on February 12 at 9 PM ET on Bravo. New episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays on Bravo and will be available to watch on Peacock the next day.
Summer House episode titles we know so far –
- Episode 1 – Uncharted Territory
- Episode 2 – The Steaks Are High
Summer House Season 9 Cast
- Amanda Batula
- Kyle Cooke
- Paige DeSorbo
- Lindsay Hubbard
- Ciara Miller
- West Wilson
- Jesse Solomon
- Gabby Prescod
- Carl Radke
- Imrul Hassan
- Lexi Wood
Published: Feb 20, 2025 06:09 am