Things We Saw Today: Val Gives Us a Deep Dive Into Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer has always been one of Hollywood’s more fascinating performers. He’s not perfect, he has a long history in the business, and he for sure hasn’t been an angel his entire life, but he’s one of the most talented actors of our generation. From playing Bruce Wayne to Jim Morrison and beyond, he’s brought us iconic film after iconic film, and now, in a new documentary made from footage that Kilmer filmed himself, we get a look into the performer as he now battles throat cancer.

Val’s trailer is an emotional journey, to say the least. The actor clearly wanted to document his life in Hollywood—that’s obvious through the amount of footage he has. It’s a fascinating way of making a documentary. Recently, the film Kid 90 compiled footage that Soleil Moon Frye had throughout the years, and it was a little time capsule of Hollywood. Getting to see that same sort of story through Val Kilmer’s eyes? Sign me up!

(image: Amazon Prime Video)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Why are they trying to make him the scapegoat when they could have paid everyone what they were making last season or have given them all a well deserved raise for making it to a 4th season. These studios and networks ain’t broke. https://t.co/pSEdWBedyh — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 7, 2021

The ending scene of F9: The Fast Saga was reportedly hard to film. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Some parents recently confronted TN’s ed commissioner about “critical race theory” in schools. https://t.co/B2SlZYIbLc What specifically were they complaining about? A curriculum teaching elementary school students about school desegregation. https://t.co/aYRWLJQypC pic.twitter.com/mQxKoMeBvc — Matt Barnum (@matt_barnum) July 7, 2021

Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour read fan-tweets before Black Widow premieres! (via ComicBook.com)

The Boys Launches a Fake News Show Starring a Tucker Carlson Lookalike https://t.co/d5KdbR7ObI pic.twitter.com/A1hyMx1YZr — io9 (@io9) July 7, 2021

Robert Downey Sr. passed away from Parkinson’s last night, and Robert Downey Jr. posted an Instagram to honor his late father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr)

Anything else we missed out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]