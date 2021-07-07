comScore Things We Saw Today: Val Gives Us a Deep Dive Into Val Kilmer

By Rachel LeishmanJul 7th, 2021, 5:23 pm

Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer has always been one of Hollywood’s more fascinating performers. He’s not perfect, he has a long history in the business, and he for sure hasn’t been an angel his entire life, but he’s one of the most talented actors of our generation. From playing Bruce Wayne to Jim Morrison and beyond, he’s brought us iconic film after iconic film, and now, in a new documentary made from footage that Kilmer filmed himself, we get a look into the performer as he now battles throat cancer.

Val’s trailer is an emotional journey, to say the least. The actor clearly wanted to document his life in Hollywood—that’s obvious through the amount of footage he has. It’s a fascinating way of making a documentary. Recently, the film Kid 90 compiled footage that Soleil Moon Frye had throughout the years, and it was a little time capsule of Hollywood. Getting to see that same sort of story through Val Kilmer’s eyes? Sign me up!

