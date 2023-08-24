‘V/H/S/85’ Is Back For More Found Footage Thrills

(Shudder)

The found footage horror franchise V/H/S is still alive and kicking, my fellow horror nerds. After the success and excitement over V/H/S/99, we are getting another installment in the franchise! Instead of chilling in the ’90s with demons, cults, and all the things that make us scream into the void. We’re shuffling back to the ’80s with V/H/S/85. Yes, that’s right, we’re no doubt going to hear some pop hits or synth sounds during absurd violence.

I looked over the back of my VHS case and there is information about the release date, plot and more for V/H/S/85. So grab your favorite blanket and some buttery popcorn because I’ve got the goods.

Does V/H/S/85 have a release date?

The Shudder gods have spoken! V/H/S/85 will drop on the Shudder app on October 6.

What is the plot for V/H/S/85?

V/H/S/85 will take us on a ride from hell by exploring a made-for-TV documentary. The segments will explore terrifying events involving an Aztec cult, a resurrection lake, bizarre VR, and more that’s sure to scare the hell out of us. Just like in previous installments, certain segments will tap into real-life things that scare us like right-wing extremists. And we’re guaranteed to see characters die in strange and nutty ways that rival our own expectations. V/H/S/99 delivered in terms of the madness and captured the essence of Y2K. So the bonkers nature of Satanic Panic is no doubt going to be infused into this film.

There is always a twist for the wraparound story in V/H/S films. So it’s likely there’s something weird about the made-for-TV documentary. It could be a cult or people looking to stoke the fear surrounding Satanic Panic. Regardless, all of the segments we’ve been promised sound perfect.

Is there a trailer for V/H/S/85?

Creepy and uneasy antics unfold in this teaser trailer for V/H/S/85. The scenes are shaky and blurry, but you know nothing good is happening to the characters involved. In certain shots there are demonic entities, corpses, obscene VR, and more. Everything in this trailer suggests that the writers aren’t playing around with the segments. We’re in for a lot of blood, demons, people being stupid and dying as a result, and a wraparound story that will blow our minds (not literally, I hope)!

Who is in V/H/S/85?

We’re looking at a cast with familiar names like Freddy Rodriquez (Planet Terror), Jordan Belfi (Entourage), and James Ransone (The Wire). Alongside other folks like Dani Deetté (Dark Matter), Rolando Davila-Beltran (Stranger Things), Justen Jones (Dark Cloud), Marcio Moreno (Superman & Lois) and more!

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Shudder)

