‘Upload’ season 4 could foreshadow how AI might shape our real world soon

If you’re eager to know when Upload season 4 will get uploaded on Prime Video, let us be your Angel and help you! The Robbie Amell and Andy Allo sci-fi comedy about afterlife in the time of AI and virtual reality is due for its fourth and last installment.

Upload season 3 dropped on October 20, 2023, with a two-episode premiere, releasing weekly episodes thereafter until November 10, 2023. Episode 8, “Flesh and Blood” ended on quite the cliffhanger (one of the two Nathans is dead?). No wonder fans are desperate to find out which of the two Nathans is alive, and what is about to happen next. To add to that, about three months after the season 3 premiere, it was announced that Upload was renewed for a fourth season, and that would be its last.

In the renewal announcement, showrunner and director Greg Daniels assured fans that they’re in for a satisfying conclusion as he had intended for the story to wrap up in four seasons, and they’re able to deliver exactly that. That means we can look forward to our favorite characters getting the proper closure and ending they deserve, so we don’t hesitate to revisit them in their afterlife with a rewatch!

What happened in Upload season 3?

(Prime Video)

Upload season 3 ended on a devastating shocker. At the end of season 2 Nate downloaded into a clone body of his that Ingrid had been growing and keeping in safety. Nathan and Nora then spend season 3 investigating the shady dealings of Freeyond and Horizen, the company that owns Lakeview, the virtual reality where people like Nathan can ‘upload’ their consciousness to and live a fulfilling afterlife. Initially, it looks like Nathan’s download might not have been successful, but eventually, he manages to be just fine.

Meanwhile, a backup of Nathan restored by Aleesha’s temp hire, Tinsley, is now the Nathan that exists in Lakeview, and who loves Ingrid. In fact, after the trial where Ingrid’s testimony helps them win the case against Horizen, her backup Nathan even proposes to her and she says yes! At the end of season 3, both the original and backup Nathan are in the Grey Market, trying to expose Horizen. In the real world, Nathan’s family, including Nora and Ingrid, are gathered, awaiting a call from the Nathans.

They do get the call, and Nathan reveals that one of them has been killed. But the episode ends before it is revealed which Nathan has been killed—is Nora’s Nathan, the original one? Or is Ingrid’s Nathan, restored from a backup with none of the moral changes that the original Nathan went through?

What will Upload season 4 be about?

Well, apart from answering the obvious question about which Nathan lives, Upload season 4 will focus on bringing satisfactory endings to all character arcs. We could look at Nathan and Nora getting a happily ever after, even though Nathan being alive feels a disruption of the natural order of things. It would be too neat to have two Nathans so both Nora and Ingrid can get happy endings; especially since Ingrid’s dependence on Nathan is unhealthy.

It would be great to see some closure about Luke and Aleesha’s relationship too, after they team up with Tinsley and the AI guy to extract secrets from Karina. The AI learning to express emotions and feelings is another interesting development that season 4 could address. And finally, the political repercussions of what Horizen, which has now rebranded to Betta, is trying to do, by increasing uploads in swing states to manipulate voters in elections, and the rights of Uploads (such as being able to hold a job) will also have to be addressed.

Some of the realities in Upload world are not too far from what our own world is experiencing or is on track to experience soon. With AI and virtual reality already being used to manipulate perceptions, it will be fascinating to see what stand Upload takes on the matter in its final season.

How many episodes will be there in Upload season 4?

So far, none of the announcements about the final season have mentioned anything about a truncated season or the number of episodes. In the past, the number of episodes each season has varied—season 1 had 10 episodes, season 2 had 7, while the most recent season 3 had 8 episodes. Keeping that in mind, Upload season 4 could have anywhere between 8 to 10 episodes if they want to give us the proper closure we fans deserve.

Upload season 4 cast will have all our favorites return

(Prime Video)

While there has been no news of any new casting announcements, we can expect all our favorite characters to return for Upload season 4. This of course includes lead stars Robbie Amell and Andy Allo, alongside Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, Owen Daniels, Mackenzie Cardwell, Andrea Rosen, Barclay Hope, and William B. Davis.

So when is Upload season 4 expected to be out?

Upload season 4 production is expected to go on floors in August 2024, and wrap a little over a month later in September 2024. If this timeline holds, we could expect season 4 to follow the trend of seasons 1 and 2 and premiere sometime in the first half of 2025.

