The Dream of the Rom-Com Renaissance Is Alive in ‘Upgraded’

What’s better than a romantic comedy? One that stars Marisa Tomei, Camila Mendes, and Archie Renaux! The new film Upgraded brings us a new kind of rom-com, and honestly, as someone who loves the movie Only You, I’m so excited to see Marisa Tomei in it!

Upgraded is a movie all about finding love, success, and happiness, the perfect makings of a legendary romantic comedy. But what makes this one so special is that the cast is made up of both legends of the rom-com world and young stars for fans to fall in love with! Let the rom-com renaissance COMMENCE!

So, it’s a perfect setup for a romantic comedy, but the question now is all about when fans can expect to see the movie and who else is in it. Let’s talk about everything we know about Upgraded!

When can we watch Upgraded?

We’re about to head into the season of love (or as I like to call it: When Single People All Watch Movies About Love). That means we’re going to end up with more romantic comedies than usual, and Upgraded is falling into that trend.

Perfectly timed for the Valentine’s Day season, Upgraded is set to release on February 9, because look: What’s the best thing to do during Valentine’s when you’re single? Watch movies about people falling in love just so you can feel something on this Hallmark-created holiday.

Who is in it?

My beloved Giles himself, Anthony Head, also appears alongside Mendes, Renaux, and Tomei, but that’s just the beginning of an amazingly stacked cast. That’s the joy of romantic comedies. When we have stars all banding together to tell a romantic story? That’s the best part!

The cast includes Thomas Kretschmann, Gregory Montel, Aimee Carrero, Andrew Schulz, Rachel Matthews, with Lena Olin, Fola Evans-Akingbola, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

What to expect with Upgraded

Upgraded is described as follows: “Ana (Camila Mendes) is an ambitious intern dreaming of a career in the art world while trying to impress her demanding boss Claire (Marisa Tomei). When she’s upgraded to first class on a work trip, she meets handsome Will (Archie Renaux), who mistakes Ana for her boss– a white lie that sets off a glamorous chain of events, romance and opportunity, until her fib threatens to surface.”

Honestly, I cannot wait to see this because I am just so happy that we’re back in the world of the rom-com and that we have legends like Marisa Tomei coming back to the genre!

