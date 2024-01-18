Of Course This Cinematic PS4 Horror Favorite Is Becoming a Movie

Until Dawn is a horror movie fan’s must-play video game, especially for those who have ever watched a slasher film and thought they’d have a better chance of surviving than the characters. Until Dawn is the game that tests that theory, and now it’s making the leap to movie theaters.

Details about the movie are scarce so far, but we do know that Gary Dauberman will write the script. He’s best known for writing the screenplay version of It and Annabelle. The director will be David Sandberg, who is known for Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out. Beyond that, we have to look to the game for hints about the story.

After a “prank” gone wrong, Hannah flees into a snowstorm on Blackwood Mountain. Beth follows her, but both of them die after a brutal chase, leaving their friend group traumatized by the events. A year later, Josh, the brother of the two deceased women, decides to invite everybody to the mountain once again, in memory of his sisters. What happens next is up to every decision the player makes.

If you’ve played Until Dawn, you probably thought that you’d seen some of the characters in real life. Joshua looks like he can sing some Queen, and Dr. Hill is evoking memories of a man terrified of pencils from John Wick 2. This is because the characters in the game were modeled after and voiced by real actors. This also explains why the movements of the characters in the game looked a little too real.

As for who will play these characters, no one knows just yet, but Joshua, the brother of Hannah and Beth, was voiced by (and looks just like) Rami Malek. The creepy Dr. Hill at the start of the game was based on Peter Stormare, and Hayden Panettiere played Sam, who also looks just like her. Although the casting hasn’t been confirmed, it would be almost criminal to cast anyone else when the characters greatly resemble their voice actors.

What is the release window for Until Dawn?

While it’s been confirmed that the Until Dawn movie is in the works, a release date hasn’t been announced. Unless it’s farther along that it sounds so far, there’s a good chance that the movie won’t arrive until at least 2025. That’s no reason to get cold feet over this chilling story, though. For those who haven’t played the game, Until Dawn is available on the PS4.

