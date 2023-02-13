Unsurprisingly, Men Are Being Weird About Sasha Calle’s Supergirl

Sasha Calle is bringing Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl, to life in the upcoming movie from the DCU titled The Flash, and from what we’ve seen of her, she’s perfect! But because she’s not played by a blonde woman with blue eyes, there are many on the internet who feel they have the right to say something about it—by replying to Calle’s own excited tweet, and it is frankly disgusting.

The trailer for The Flash dropped at the Super Bowl, and now I sort of understand why there wasn’t really a way to take Ezra Miller out of the movie: There are two of them in the movie. But the trailer gave us a lot to unpack, as well, despite the continuing conversation over Miller’s future in the new DCU, including our first look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

Calle is playing Supergirl in the upcoming film, and seeing Kara take flight on the big screen was emotional. We’ve seen a take on Kara with Melissa Benoist in Supergirl on the CW, but the big screen is a different beast, especially since, for years, we’ve been given countless stories of Superman (who I love!) taking flight. Seeing Kara get the same treatment? It’s emotional!

And that joy lasted just a short while because, of course, people (mainly men) are being gross about Calle’s look.

Sasha Calle is perfect

The obsession seems to be that Calle is not blonde, and … why does it matter? I do not understand this constant need for these characters to look like perfect recreations of their comic book source. Yes, in the comics and in the show Supergirl, Kara is a blonde. But Calle isn’t? So they just kept her as a brunette and she looks great! So I don’t understand the upset either way.

Maybe it is because she isn’t wearing a skirt that they’re all so confused? Because, you know, how can we possibly tell Kara apart from Kal if they’re both in pants! (Insert an eye-roll emoji here.) The general thought process is that she just doesn’t fit into their mold and idea of Supergirl, so they’re all angry despite the fact that they haven’t even seen her in action yet.

That is not even close to being Supergirl. Blonde, blue eyes, and a skirt. That is Supergirl. IDK what that thing is. pic.twitter.com/hiQKaMVU2Q — EZ (@EZ_DZT) February 13, 2023

It’s just a sea of “but Supergirl is Blonde” comments because they can’t really say anything else about it!

Sorry but Supergirl is blonde https://t.co/UuVv6anuWY — Darth Poglee (@Pogiman666) February 13, 2023

Which brings me to another weird thing they keep all bringing up …

Kara is not Kal-El

My god if I see another man on Al Gore’s internet bringing up Superman and him being the reason they cannot watch Sasha Calle as Supergirl, I’m going to burn this place to the ground! Why is that of importance to Kara’s story? We’ve seen how Supergirl can function in her own world without her cousin on Supergirl, and we know that, eventually, the DCU Kara and Clark Kent will probably meet.

But we can meet Kara without instantly worrying about her cousin. That’s okay! And I get it, you’re all mad that Henry Cavill (a man crafted by the gods to play Superman) is no longer in the role, but what does that have to do with Sasha Calle?

sorry can't support after what they did to henry, man of steel deserved better — ??james gunn. (@witchersigns) February 13, 2023

I don’t know how to tell you this but Kara and Kal-El are not the same! And the fact that Kara is still associated with Superman exclusively when she’s been around since 1959 is upsetting. I get it, they’re related, but she can exist without Superman, and it’s exciting to see her in this movie! So stop replying to Calle’s tweet and just … wait until the movie comes out, my god.

