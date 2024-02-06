What’s The Deal With Jerry Seinfeld’s New Movie About Breakfast Pastries?

Eagle-eyed Seinfeld viewers already know that Jerry Seinfeld is a big fan of breakfast cereals. After all, there was a row of colorful boxes lined up on a shelf in Jerry’s faux kitchen in every episode of the sitcom. We’re now learning that Jerry’s love of sugary, carb-laden breakfast foods extends to other simple treats as the comedian takes the lead on an original feature film called Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, due on Netflix this May!

It’s not about nothing … it’s about Pop-Tarts

We don’t know a lot about Unfrosted yet, except that it’s got a killer cast of incredibly funny people. Set in Michigan in 1963, the story is about rival breakfast companies Post and Kellogg’s as they compete to invent the toaster pastries we know and love. The film is mostly fiction, but it’s loosely based on real events leading up to one of the greatest advancements in breakfast foods of our time. Okay, maybe we’re overselling it, but Netflix promises the film will be quite dramatic!

“Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen,” the streamer teases.

“Menacing milkmen?” We’re in.

Seinfeld’s vision

Seinfeld first mentioned Pop-Tarts lore as far back as 2010 during an appearance on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. He worked the bit into his stand-up act and even tweeted about telling the Pop-Tart inception story in 2018. Here he is talking about Pop-Tarts on stage back in 2014:

In 2021, the comedian confirmed that he was working on Unfrosted alongside frequent writing partners Spike Feresten, Barry Marder, and Andy Robin. In addition to co-writing the script, Seinfeld serves as executive producer, and for the first time ever, director. He also takes the leading role, his first time doing so in a live-action motion picture. (Bee Movie doesn’t count.)

Speaking of Bee Movie, Seinfeld tweeted more details about Unfrosted in June 2021, noting that his writing team is the same “lunatic writing team that gave you the uncomfortable hit ‘Bee Movie’.” He also confirmed that, like all of his work, Unfrosted will be a “clean,” enjoyable family film.

Here’s more about “UNFROSTED – The Pop Tart Story”

1. Yes, it is the same lunatic writing team that gave you the uncomfortable hit

“Bee Movie”.

2. The story of how the Pop Tart was invented is told like “The Right Stuff”.

3. A few parts we did not make up.

4. I work clean. — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) June 24, 2021

Who else stars in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story?

Seinfeld has assembled an all-star cast to bring his breakfast food vision to life. Melissa McCarthy lends her slapstick comedy chops to the mix, and fellow comedians Jim Gaffigan and Amy Schumer both play prominent roles. Hugh Grant, who seems to be ever-present in comedy films these days (not that we’re complaining!), is also on board. Other big names include Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, Sarah Cooper, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Max Greenfield, and Fred Armisen.

With a line-up like that, we’ll be readying the toaster with our favorite strawberry-frosted Pop-Tarts when Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story pops up on Netflix on May 3, 2024.

