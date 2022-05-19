‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Trailer Is a Paradox of Dickheads

All of our favorite Hargreeves are coming back with season 3 of The Umbrella Academy! For the first two seasons, we watched as Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Five, Ben, and Viktor all tried to cope with their powers and the damage inflicted on them by their adoptive father, Reginald. The Hargreeves all have their struggles and their own pain to sort through still but now…there’s a whole new obstacle: The Sparrow Academy.

In a new trailer for season 3, which is dropping on Netflix on June 22, we get to see the Hargreeves come face to face with a paradox where their father created a different team of superpowered children. But, as Number Five points out in the trailer, it also means that somewhere in the universe they’re still out there and not part of the Umbrella Academy.

(Which does lead to Diego saying he will kill the other version of himself and Klaus suggesting he kiss himself because…you know, it’s Diego and Klaus.)

The first season of the show brought the Hargreeves back together to cope with the loss of their father while also finally sorting through their own grief for their brother Ben, what happened to Number Five, and Luther being sent to the moon.

In season 2, we watched as they saved the world in a different time period and came together to be the heroes that their father had wanted them to be (even if his methods were…horrific). And now, they’ve been faced with their own mess and a world where they were never a family? It’s going to be fascinating.

This season also marks the first season for Elliot Page’s Viktor Hargreeves, who is debuted in the trailer.

What to expect from season 3

The show shocks us each new season. Whatever we think we know about the Hargreeves is thrown out the window and you fall more in love with each of your favorite characters with every new storyline. I’ve loved Klaus from season 1 and to get to see the growth that the character has gone through with actor Robert Sheehan has been amazing.

So to see that continue in season 3 is what makes the show so incredible and if it means getting to see Klaus kiss a paradox Klaus? Then that’s just the icing on the cake.

The Umbrella Academy hits Netflix on June 22 and we can’t wait!

