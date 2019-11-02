Things We Saw Today: Buzzfeed Got Its Hands on the Mueller Memos

Buzzfeed announced today, that they sued the US government in order to see all of the work from Mueller’s team that up until now had been kept secret. They published the first hundred or so pages of documents, transcripts, and memos today, with plans to release the more in monthly installments for the next several years.

According to Buzzfeed, “The documents revealed Saturday, known as “302 reports,” are summaries of interviews — conducted with former White House official and Trump campaign manager Stephen Bannon, Cohen, and Gates, and more — are some of the most important and highly sought-after documents from Mueller’s investigation. They reveal what key players in the campaign told FBI agents about Russia, Trump, the email hack at the heart of the 2016 election, and Trump associates’ handling of the special counsel’s investigation.”

Today’s installment included revelations about:

Manafort was pushing the Ukraine conspiracy theory as far back as 2016. Michael Cohen trying his darndest to keep Trump “out of messaging related to Russia” Manafort was advising the campaign up until mere days before the election Bannon brought Kushner back from a vacation with an alleged Russian operative to fire Manafort

Elsewhere on the internet…

Daylight Saving Time is foisted upon us once again, so check your clocks and your cell phones! (via livescience.com)

This is the remake of The Revenant that liberals want! (via yahoo)

LOL! Brett Stephens is whining that no one gives enough credit to “never Trump” conservatives. (via NY Times)

Wrapping it up with some wholesome content. Matthew McConaughey helps cook and deliver food to firemen fighting the fires in California. (via Yahoo)

(Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com