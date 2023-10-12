Two Ways To Get The Most Serious Companions To Laugh in ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’

The companions and Origin characters of Baldur’s Gate 3 have a wide range of personalities to engage with. Even with the optional journey to help them grow, their core traits remain. While loving them all in their own special way, some are straight-up bummers and can’t take a joke. Not “edgy” jokes, dad jokes, or anything in between. I’m of course talking about Shadowheart (Shart) and Lae’zel (Bae’zel). They’ll never admit it, but the two have the most in common story-wise and personality-wise, as neither takes well to humor. However, there are two ways in the game to get these gals to lighten up.

This isn’t intended to lean into the “these women need to smile more” attitude. It just so happens that, between all the companion and Origin characters, the two least likely to crack a joke are women. If you go through the moral quandary of recruiting Minthara you’ll see she’s similar. Still, it’s much easier to make her laugh. Be warned, you’ll risk a threat that rivals Lae’zel on her best day if you don’t stick the landing. These “tricks” will also work on almost anyone, but these two just feel the most rewarding—or scary.

Oh, so you think you’re funny?

The first way is available pretty early on in the game by using an enchantment or the one-time version via a scroll. Players can target whomever they want to bust out in giggles with the level one enchantment Tasha’s Hideous Laughter. For up to ten turns in-game (or one minute in D&D), the target will fall to the ground laughing at the funniest joke they’ve ever heard.

According to a 2002 AMA-style interview on an EN World, D&D co-creator Gary Gygax stated this spell was directly inspired by a letter sent by a fan. When asked about the naming basis for some of the spells, Gygax stated that he usually made them up for his own campaign, or they were based on the person who suggested the spell. ‘Tasha’ came from a little girl who sent him a letter in a crayon. In D&D lore, Tasha is a powerful archmage raised by Baba Yaga. Tasha (a.k.a. Natasha, Zybilna, and Iggwilv) created this spell and others.

You can use this spell on Shart and Bae’zel, but it’s really intended for offensive attacks and distractions as it makes targets prone. You can only use it on creatures level five Intelligence or higher—which is all the people in your party. Targets can resist the fit of laughter if they pass a Wisdom check. Shadowheart has a good chance of passing with a Wisdom of 16 out of 20. In BG3, wizards and bards have access to this enchantment at level one. However, others will have to rely on scrolls or very specific subclasses like Eldritch Knights, Sorcerers with Draconic Ancestry: Cooper, and Arcane Tricksters (Rogues).

Most everyone’s mad here

**Slight spoilers for Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3.**

If you want to use something a little less combative (even though this won’t provoke a fight with friends), there’s another option. In Act 1, near the heated Grymforge, there’s a chest holding a necklace called the Sentient Amulet. If you interact with it you’ll meet the manifestations of a “mad” monk and struggle to resist the urge to laugh. Like Tasha’s Hideous Laughter, the only way to keep your composure is by passing Wisdom checks. Don’t fret that Shadowheart and other wise ones might miss out on this opportunity by passing the checks. Unlike the spell, the interaction with the amulet allows you to “give in to the laughter.”

“Sun-graced warmth radiates from the pendant and its chain. Somehow, even a brief glance of it brings a smile to your face.”

The first time I did this scene, I was with Astarion. While it was a delight to see my boy fall to the ground laughing, he also jokes around a lot. It was far more entertaining watching this unfold with more serious characters like Shadowheart and Lae’zel on YouTube and TikTok. Even if these fantastic cutscenes don’t interest you, it’s still worth grabbing the amulet—especially if there’s a monk in your squad. I was too distrustful to keep it equipped, but it offers some benefits. Additionally, your interaction with the monk opens up a whole new side quest that continues in Act 3.

