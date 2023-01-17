Twitter’s Worst ‘Alpha Male’ Is So Lost He Thinks Kid Rock Is Better Than THE BOSS!?

When it comes to musicians who know what it means to be a working class citizen in America, no one does it better than the Boss. Bruce Springsteen has been the voice of the American struggle from the start of his career, and he’s praised for it. And for good reason. No one does it like Bruce. So when suddenly he was trending alongside Kid Rock, I just instantly knew my blood was going to start boiling.

Self-appointed Alpha Male Nick Adams is at it again—this time, he’s so deep in the alternate reality he’s created to soothe his fragile ego that he’s acting like it’s common knowledge that Kid Rock is more talented than Bruce Springsteen. Sorry, I need to go throw up after writing that. Kid Rock, who grew up privileged and rich and has since made a mockery out of the working class people who think he’s one of them, knows nothing about what it means to truly be an American. And anyone who thinks that he does is just also showing their privilege!

To be fair, Adams said that Kid Rock’s music “perfectly captures the essence of America,” and if you’re a tiny excuse for a man like Adams is, that probably makes sense. But the reality is that Bruce Springsteen is praised for his ability to capture the struggles of the American way of life in his lyrics and emotions. So Adams saying that Kid Rock somehow does that better than Springsteen is not only laughable but shows exactly what kind of “America” Adams is a part of.

Kid Rock is more talented, both lyrically and musically, than Bruce Springsteen, and it’s not particularly close.



Kid Rock’s music perfectly captures the essence of America in a way Springsteen could only dream of.



I don’t understand how this is even a discussion. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 17, 2023

Bruce Springsteen is the voice of the working class. Kid Rock is a rich kid who doesn’t get it.

It’s truly laughable for someone like Adams to think this rich kid from Michigan gets what it means to be American more than Bruce Springsteen. What’s even funnier to me is that I cannot think of a single Kid Rock song worthy of a listen with the exception of “Picture” which is great because of Sheryl Crow. But Springsteen? There is a song for nearly every emotion you’re going through. Struggling to find success or a way out of the life you’re in? Listen to all of Darkness on the Edge of Town. Emotional about what you long to see? Then I suggest “Atlantic City” from Nebraska.

If you just fell in love, you might relate to “I’m on Fire,” and that’s just the start. The point is, the Boss gets what it is like to grow up with big dreams and want to fulfill them. He gets it because he was that kid. He grew up working class and fought for what he has. His music speaks to us because he was that kid with a guitar just trying to make it despite not having a lot to fall back on.

Kid Rock doesn’t know that struggle. His music does not speak for me, and it does not speak for the American way. What it speaks to is a privileged little white kid who wants people to think he knows pain and struggles. Adams thinking that Kid Rock is what America is says more about Adams than it does about those of us who relate to Bruce Springsteen.

Please keep the Boss out of your bullshit, Nick.

(featured image: Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

