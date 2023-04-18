Everyone Is Openly Strategizing How To Defeat the NYPD’s New Robo Cop

Just a month after the reveal that the NYPD is $100 million over budget on overtime alone, they decided to reveal a new way they intend to waste public money: robot police officers. I guess someone missed the point of the movie.

Looking like the offspring of a dildo and a dalek (which believe me, people have noticed), Officer K5 will apparently be patrolling New York subway stations to offer “an additional layer of security & assistance.” How exactly the armless, legless robot could possibly do either of those things hasn’t been explained—probably because it can’t, as the only faculties this shiny misuse of civic resources has are a security camera and a speaker. The most it can do to actually stop anything is get in people’s way, and that’s going to be much more of an inconvenience for commuters than anything else.

I mean… Did you try to make it look like a Dalek, or is that just the optimal shape for villainous robots? — Kevin H (@kevin_h86) April 13, 2023

Did y’all really just make Daleks? pic.twitter.com/73QIAUtHop — Will Watkins (@WilliamAWatkins) April 13, 2023

pic.twitter.com/14U5Rlalvf — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 13, 2023

Naturally, the good people of New York’s (and the internet) first thought was how to put the money-sinking spy bot out of commission. Suggestions included the obvious (pushing it over, spray paint) to the comical (bag on the head) and the thrifty (strip it for scrap metal)—after all, you’ve got to have your side hustle in this late-stage capitalist, dystopian nightmare!

Like let's say hypothetically I had a can of spraypaint on me (for perfectly valid reasons) and I were to trip and fall and the can breaks and is leaking paint all over your robot, are there any ocular sensors I should keep the paint off of? — ?????? ????☭ (@CouldYouNot10) April 13, 2023

Copper is at all time highs. Lots of gold and silver in there too! — Saff (@Saffroniqu3) April 16, 2023

Asking for a friend, how effective is this robot at defeating an industrial strength trash bag over it's "head"? — Erik A. (@ErikAndThoughts) April 13, 2023

I guarantee I can push that over. Then what? — Adam (@adam_alba) April 13, 2023

Given New Yorkers’ disdain for both snitches and anything that makes their public transit experience any more aggravating than it already is, it’s only a matter of time until pushing the spy-bot onto the tracks becomes a civic sport.

I am sorry for the subway riders who will be delayed when "shove RoboCop into the train tracks" becomes a popular game. — @[email protected] (@dannyman) April 13, 2023

How long will it delay the trains every time someone pushes it onto the subway tracks? — Wile E Peyote (@niceandinnocent) April 13, 2023

Whoever is running the NYPD transit account initially tried clapping back, explaining that the waste of taxpayer money will be stationed on the mezzanine, not the platform (so an even more useless location if it actually were about safety, but we all know it’s not). However, the barrage of inventive tweets about all the different ways people could destroy their expensive security camera on wheels seems to have taught them that joining the conversation isn’t going to work—because now they’re ignoring the responses instead.

Officer K5 will be patrolling mezzanine areas, not platforms. ? — NYPD Chief of Transit (@NYPDTransit) April 12, 2023

This is, of course, unless they’re behind the currently-unverified (a meaningless status on today’s Twitter) Officer K5 Twitter account, which would actually be a smart move because if there’s anything social media has taught us, it’s that we’ll bond with anything non-human so long as it has a cute Twitter account. While some of its tweets look ironic enough, it may well be a satire account instead. It’s honestly hard to tell at this point, given how chronically bad the police always are at reading the room and relating to anybody else.

I am looking so good here! Excited to start work! — K5Robot (@K5RobotNY) April 15, 2023

The mezzanine level has outlets. So I was promised.



May need a cattle prod to keep homeless off my house.#robot pic.twitter.com/1OVCwIHGdl — K5Robot (@K5RobotNY) April 15, 2023

It’s not just that this is another example of over policing—one that primarily targets low income people committing non-violent offenses at that—that has people angry. It’s that it comes at a time when public services are being slashed in the name of “frugality”—with schools, libraries, and social programs as the primary targets.

Let me guess: you took the funding needed for schools, libraries, and city parks and wasted it on Dollar Tree Dalek here. — The 500 Fellas of LambdaCalculus (@LambdaCalculus7) April 13, 2023

Maybe instead of capitalizing on emerging technology, you could GIVE THAT MONEY TO THE NEW YORK CITY SCHOOL SYSTEM. — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) April 13, 2023

How much funding was stolen from,let's say the library system to purchase your hunk of circuits that probably won't last a month? — Weaponised 5g ? Scruffa (@5gCovidCat) April 13, 2023

The fact that the mayor’s planning on cutting city spending by $4 billion, while nothing is being done to curb police overtime or the rest of their over-inflated budget, means there’s going to be even less money for social programs and public services—even though it has been proven again and again that they do more to cut crime than police ever will, and without criminalizing marginalized people in the process. This kind of ridiculous spending on a glorified CCTV camera just rubs salt into the wound, that the city would rather continue to empower its already overpaid and under-regulated police force than spend money on services that actually reduce crime and improve the overall quality of life for all its citizens.

How much did these things cost upfront? What's the maintenance going to cost? Or the replacements when they inevitably fall onto the tracks?



Maybe spend that money on, I dunno, lowering costs for riders? — Cuyahoga Dave ?️‍? (@DKwiatkowski23) April 14, 2023

Cops defund us — MmeLaGuillotine???☮️ (@BattynattyK) April 14, 2023

Cool so you're costing taxpayers $1200 per week per unit for what is, in essence, a rolling security camera with a PA Speaker inside.



One that an average-sized adult could easily tip over and incapacitate, at that.



Ma was right, you guys have way too much money in your budget. pic.twitter.com/CRBpVc2joX — Rewhan-Brand™ Non-Newtonian Gender Fluids (@_Rewhan) April 13, 2023

Empowering the police with more money, more weapons, more guns, always sells better to the right. Actually helping and solving problems doesn’t make them feel powerful; identifying with the people who get to stomp around, enforcing their will on others and enacting state violence—and then ensuring those people have military-grade weaponry and armored vehicles—does. Basically, I’m saying Officer K5 is the equivalent of a really rad sports car, bought by a middle-aged man trying to compensate something—and everybody else is paying the price.

(featured image: Orion Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]