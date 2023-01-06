Twitter Is Fan Casting ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ With Hilarious Results

Who’s going to be in Avengers: Secret Wars, due out in May 2026? According to one rumor, the answer is everyone. Everyone’s going to be in it.

Thanks to the birth of the multiverse in Loki, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now has no end of characters it could rope in for the multiversal battle set to take place in Secret Wars. Plus, thanks to evolving licensing agreements with Sony, Fox, and other studios that own rights to Marvel characters, the MCU has started to pull in beloved characters from other franchises. We already got a taste of what was possible in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, and Patrick Stewart as Professor X. We know we’re getting Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is making the jump from Netflix to the MCU in 2024.

That is a LOT. Plus, according to a rumor that started circulating last November, Kevin Feige reportedly wants to recreate the famous portal scene in Avengers: Endgame, where all the characters across the MCU join together for a final showdown against Thanos. Except in Secret Wars, the battle will include every character from every Marvel film or series ever. Again, it’s just a rumor, but the idea has ignited the imaginations of people on Twitter.

Check out all these cast members who are “confirmed” to reprise their classic roles in Secret Wars!

Waluigi’s going to be in it! Wow!

Waluigi will return in Avengers Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/FcFfyAZr2X — ?Mills? (@LostitMills) January 6, 2023

And Walter White! (Don’t worry, he’ll come back as a variant, thanks to the multiverse.)

Bryan Cranston is set to return as Walter White in Avengers: Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/6lNs3c32Rt — Spicy McCrispy (@MelonSaurus) January 5, 2023

Ha ha, this one’s dark! I don’t know if this rumor is true. The dad couldn’t be reached for comment.

CONFIRMED: My Dad will return from the store he went to for cigarettes in Avengers: Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/zh4Wq7fMsC — S Peter Davis ? (@speterdavis) January 6, 2023

How about this for a crossover we never knew we needed, but now can’t stop thinking about?

Eddie Griffin will return as Undercover Brother in Avengers: Secret Wars #MarvelStudios #AvengersSecretWars pic.twitter.com/hXA0gLCUXZ — Slim Charles #RH (@CharlieV_) January 4, 2023

Want a cameo that no one will ever forget? How about Queen Elizabeth?

BREAKING:



Queen Elizabeth set to return for Marvels Secret Wars



(Via my balls) pic.twitter.com/XlUqDy7tSV — Plathanos ??? (@SavinTheBees) January 6, 2023

Or Tupac?

BREAKING!!!!



2Pac set to return in Avengers Secret Wars!



(Source: Ya Mama) pic.twitter.com/9RI9PntKPZ — Lil Jae ??? (@JaeTheAutistic) January 6, 2023

Or God?

God is confirmed for Avengers Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/reMr69mjvr — ???? ?? (R.I.P. Conroy) (@wC_Sora88) January 6, 2023

One user, @staxdeadempress, is on fire with the casting rumors.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to return as Mr. Freeze in Avengers: Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/exetJtDvyj — ⭐ ???? ⭐ (@staxdeadempress) January 6, 2023

Rick Moranis is set to return as Darth Helmet in Avengers: Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/I0QuJk6RsJ — ⭐ ???? ⭐ (@staxdeadempress) January 6, 2023

Macaulay Culkin is set to return as Kevin McCallister in Avengers: Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/XXCaVSxSMd — ⭐ ???? ⭐ (@staxdeadempress) January 6, 2023

This last one isn’t a casting rumor, but it’s such a great idea that I couldn’t resist.

Uh oh, a new rumor just came in: I’m in Secret Wars, and you are, too. Plus your mom is in it, and your cat, and your estranged former best friend who you’ve been meaning to call. See you on the battlefield!

