‘Tweeted 1,782 times’: X users troll Elon Musk after he makes a startling federal employee demand

Elon Musk’s ridiculous demand that every federal employee email him justifying their positions backfired when X users realized they didn’t have to be government employees to email Musk.

Over the weekend, an email abruptly went out to all federal employees demanding they respond with five examples of what they did on the job last week. Later, Musk took to X to remind everyone to respond to the email, revealing he planned to terminate anyone who didn’t comply by the deadline on February 24. The email came from the Office of Personnel Management with the address [email protected]. The bizarre email quickly sparked confusion and resistance. Employees have never been forced to report to the OPM, especially not under the likely illegal threat of termination. Not only that, but the email was even sent out to FBI workers and others with sensitive roles in government.

Musk insists the emails were a “low bar” and should only take five minutes to complete, but that’s not the point. The point is that these employees’ performance and duties are between them and their supervisors/managers. The idea that they have to defend their jobs to some random, unelected citizen and that Musk may use these sudden emails to initiate more government purges is incredibly distressing. However, Musk made the grave mistake of letting the email address get out to the public, and nothing is stopping non-federal employees from using it.

X users troll Elon Musk regarding what he did last week

Another issue with the email demand is that it seems a bit hypocritical. If all these hardworking federal employees have to defend their jobs, shouldn’t Musk have to, too? Perhaps he should report five things he did in his unelected government role to the American people last week. It would probably look something like this: accidentally fired all the country’s nuclear workers because he didn’t know what they did, gave everyone secondhand embarrassment at the CPAC, rage-tweeted for 80 hours, levied ableist slurs at astronauts, and falsified DOGE records to claim he saved billions. However, since he gave everyone in America that [email protected] address, we don’t just have to imagine his email report; we can send it directly to him.

X user Jon Schwarz shared a screenshot of the hilarious email he sent Musk. In the email, he listed his accomplishments last week, including “ignored my children, tweeted 1,782 times, wore weird sunglasses inside, got humiliated by astronauts.” Sadly, these are all real things that Musk did last week. Schwarz notes, “Honestly, I think I should be fired for this, but that’s your call.” In a second post, Schwarz wrote another email, claiming he “visited CatsThatLookLikeHilter.com” and “looked up ‘blort’ in the Urban Dictionary.” Others quickly joined in on the trend, adding to Musk’s accomplishments: “did a couple of Hitler salutes” and “let my kid wipe bogeys round the Oval Office.” One user also did the trend for Trump, which simply included golfing, going to Daytona, and following Putin’s orders.

Musk may have already seen some of the emails, as he issued a warning on X about taking the email “seriously.” However, it’s hard to take that email seriously, knowing it comes from an unelected billionaire who doesn’t take his own job seriously and isn’t trying to do it right. It’s ridiculous that he would actually sit there and accuse workers of pretending to work and needing to defend their positions while the entire country can see how much time he spends sitting on X, spreading misinformation, and picking fights with astronauts. Perhaps he and Trump should worry about themselves before coming after hardworking federal employees.

