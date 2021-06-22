Actually, We All Have Lots of Great Memories From Watching TV as Kids, Thank You Very Much

People are sharing all their best childhood memories of watching television in response to what appears to be an Instagram post claiming whose memories don’t actually exist.

The image is peak White Woman’s Instagram material: A well-coiffed woman toting three beautiful children into the woods, holding a sign reading “Into the woods we go because kids won’t remember their best day of television.” The picture has been making the rounds on Twitter thanks to a user going by @false_rumors who captioned it with the entirely accurate statement “feel like this is 100% untrue.”

feel like this is 100% untrue. pic.twitter.com/9na34ebnew — portion for foxes (@false_rumors) June 21, 2021

The context of the picture isn’t entirely clear. The poster of the original tweet said it was “a share of a share” that might actually be an advertisement. So even setting aside the glaring hypocrisy of shaming kids (and by extension, their parents) for spending too much time looking at screens while staging a full influencer-style Instagram post complete with a giant café-style letter board, the message is just plain wrong.

It’s also woefully pernicious. The idea that “kids won’t remember their best day of television” is the kind of platitude you can find all over Facebook, Pinterest, and parent blogs.

This is a great reminder that just because you can meme something, that doesn’t make it true. People have been sharing their memories of their best day of television as a kid, and how are you going to argue that these aren’t important childhood memories?

I remember the day my brother and I watched the entire xmen animated series dark phoenix saga on VHS (we taped it) like it was YESTERDAY https://t.co/geWja5TxV2 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 22, 2021

i very specifically remember a day watching a partridge family marathon on VH1, sitting in my bean bag chair, eating peach yogurt, and thinking life doesn’t get any better than this. that was just one day watching a partridge family marathon. — portion for foxes (@false_rumors) June 21, 2021

My sweetest: a Little Home on the Prairie marathon w/ my dad, the father of 4 daughters, all day and night long. He was dying of cancer, knew it, insisted on staying up and watching. About 5 a.m., it ended, we were weep/grinning/ “That was the best!” he said. Gone a week later💙 — Larkin Warren (@LarkinWarren) June 21, 2021

What was your best day of Television? My mom and I would watch every episode of X-Files as they came out and I remember watching maybe the scariest episode, “Home”, and it being maybe the last time I really just felt like a kid who needed his mom. https://t.co/Qu7fLAInAa — Hank Green (@hankgreen) June 21, 2021

A lot of kids of my generation distinctly remember when Goku went super saiyan for the first time https://t.co/QDz6Q0UbeC — Zito (@_Zeets) June 21, 2021

When I was 12 my family went to France & my favorite memory of the whole trip is bingeing Friends episodes w my brother & cracking up trying to repeat all our favorite lines phonetically in French. We didn’t always get along growing up & it’s one of my best memories of us period https://t.co/XQumMAS0sw — Vivian Kane (@viv_kane) June 22, 2021

I literally remember which episodes of the fucking Pokémon anime I watched in the morning before going to 7th grade but enjoy carrying your giant sign through the woods all day I guess https://t.co/UgLHAhiF5h — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) June 21, 2021

I watched a man walking on the MOON. https://t.co/du9J7V48iH — Uncle Fuzzzy (@unclefuzzzy) June 21, 2021

This isn’t even an indoor vs. outdoor kid argument. You might have been a diehard summer camp/hiking/camping/nature enthusiast growing up, and if you are or want to be a parent you could hope the same for your kids. But let’s not pretend that television doesn’t have the power to create strong, lasting memories.

Actual photo of me remembering my best day of television pic.twitter.com/X8Fp9XdamX — 🦀 magical icelandic crab 🦀 (@driftygal) June 21, 2021

(image: Jeanne Masar on VisualHunt)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]