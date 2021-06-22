comScore Who Says Kids Won't Remember Their 'Best Day of Television'?

Actually, We All Have Lots of Great Memories From Watching TV as Kids, Thank You Very Much

By Vivian KaneJun 22nd, 2021, 2:49 pm

A child sits with a teddy bear watching television as the starship enterprise and celestial images hover around them

People are sharing all their best childhood memories of watching television in response to what appears to be an Instagram post claiming whose memories don’t actually exist.

The image is peak White Woman’s Instagram material: A well-coiffed woman toting three beautiful children into the woods, holding a sign reading “Into the woods we go because kids won’t remember their best day of television.” The picture has been making the rounds on Twitter thanks to a user going by @false_rumors who captioned it with the entirely accurate statement “feel like this is 100% untrue.”

The context of the picture isn’t entirely clear. The poster of the original tweet said it was “a share of a share” that might actually be an advertisement. So even setting aside the glaring hypocrisy of shaming kids (and by extension, their parents) for spending too much time looking at screens while staging a full influencer-style Instagram post complete with a giant café-style letter board, the message is just plain wrong.

It’s also woefully pernicious. The idea that “kids won’t remember their best day of television” is the kind of platitude you can find all over Facebook, Pinterest, and parent blogs.

A collection of memes reading "Kids won't remember their best day of television"

images: Google

This is a great reminder that just because you can meme something, that doesn’t make it true. People have been sharing their memories of their best day of television as a kid, and how are you going to argue that these aren’t important childhood memories?

This isn’t even an indoor vs. outdoor kid argument. You might have been a diehard summer camp/hiking/camping/nature enthusiast growing up, and if you are or want to be a parent you could hope the same for your kids. But let’s not pretend that television doesn’t have the power to create strong, lasting memories.

(image: Jeanne Masar on VisualHunt)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.