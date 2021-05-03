New episodes of Tuca & Bertie will finally land Sunday, June 13 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim. Until then we do have a sneak peek at what to look forward to with our female bird heroines.

In the above clip, shared initially in March, we see Bertie (Ali Wong) continuing to deal with the deep feelings of inadequacy that have trapped her since last season. This time she is finally going to a therapist to talk through these issues, but like many taking their first trip into that kind of help, their goal is just to get “fixed” when the work is so much more layered than that.

Then we see Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) trying out an assortment of paramours on a sex bus. Good for her.

According to the press release for this season:

Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he’s driven to the brink of insanity…good thing he’s just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!

Tuca & Bertie getting canceled gutted me because while the show had a slow start, it felt like it was making strong use of the Netflix formula and giving us another adult cartoon addressing trauma in a nuanced way.

This time with female protagonists and a BIPOC lead voice cast. It was a good step in the right direction and I wanted it to continue. Especially because I felt like both characters have found their footing and I’m invested in seeing how everything will come together as the series progresses.

Now it will on adult swim. Plus, I don’t know about y’all, but as the years have gone on post-BoJack I find myself missing it more and wondering how it would tackle all of these things. I’m glad it ended it when it did and I’m glad T&B does its own thing, but I’m glad something with that thoughtful, chaotic, smart energy is gonna be around again.

Plus, I love the plant woman, Draca and I really want to see more of her on my screen.

