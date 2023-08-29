Trump’s Attorney Just Went on TV and Destroyed Their Argument for Delaying Georgia Trial

A judge recently denied former President Donald Trump’s request to delay his election interference trial until after the 2024 presidential election, keeping the trial’s start date set for March 4, 2024. In response, Trump was sure to call the judge “biased” and promised his supporters that he would appeal the decision, which would make sense if he had a good reason for doing so.

Unfortunately, Trump’s attorney told the entire country that his team has no reason to delay the trial because “You don’t have to prep much when you’ve done nothing wrong.” Welp, there goes that argument.

The trial is currently set to begin the day before Super Tuesday, when over a dozen states will hold their primaries ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Originally, Trump’s legal team requested a later trial date so they could have adequate time to prepare their defense, but it seems that Alina Habba was not on the same page as the rest of Trump’s attorneys.

Judge Chutkan, who will be presiding over the trial in March, reasoned that a delay would be inappropriate in part because Trump has far more resources and stronger legal counsel than the average defendant. Additionally, Trump “knows the facts, because he lived them,” according to Habba, so the Trump team should have nothing to worry about as it preps for the March 4 trial. Right?

The trial will investigate charges against Trump for federal election interference as well as his involvement in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

(featured image: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

