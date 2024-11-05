‘Trump will do anything if it gets him applause:’ John Oliver roasts Trump’s latest crypto project

John Oliver slammed Donald Trump for starting his own cryptocurrency project, despite his aversion to crypto in the past.

On the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver criticized Trump for his various business ventures and his recent dip into the cryptocurrency space. Oliver roasted Trump’s $100,000 watch merchandise, saying that “it makes your wrist look like it’s having a midlife crisis.” Jokes aside, Oliver pointed out that Trump had financial incentive to run for president with his mounting legal fees. Oliver argued that if Trump won the election, he could find other ways to profit.

In line with that callout to Trump, Oliver reminded viewers that Trump once called Bitcoin a scam. Ironically, Trump began selling NFTs of his likeness. Most recently, Trump is backing a crypto project with World Liberty Financial. All of Trump’s sons, Barron, Eric, and Donald Jr., are listed as “Web3 Ambassadors.” Meanwhile, Trump himself is titled the “Chief Crypto Advocate” of the company.

Understandably, Oliver saw through Trump’s hypocrisy with this latest project. He remarked, “Trump will do anything if it gets him applause.”

Concepts of a crypto project

Chase Herro, self-proclaimed “dirtbag of the internet,” and his partner Zak Folkman are also on board for the project. Herro is an online salesman with a dubious business record. Folkman, on the other hand, was reported to have sold non-refundable eCommerce courses and racked up to $77,000 in credit card debt.

As for what World Liberty Tokens actually do or contribute, even experts are confused about the token’s use cases. The token is also non-transferrable, which raises questions about how people could trade them in the first place.

Even investigative crypto journalist Coffeezilla couldn’t grasp the purpose of Trump’s crypto project. Before John Oliver’s episode, Coffeezilla had already called World Liberty Financial “a disaster” in his own deep dive. He also raised the concern that with Trump and his sons labeled as ambassadors, Trump’s family could easily dodge liability if the crypto project fails. Coffeezilla also unearthed an older video of Chase Herro’s odd views on marketing. On record, Herro said, “You can literally sell shit in a can, wrapped in piss, covered in human skin for a billion dollars if the story is right.”

