comScore

Trump Unveils Absurd “Find Something New” Campaign for Jobs

A more accurate slogan would be "shut up and work for Postmates."

By Chelsea SteinerJul 14th, 2020, 1:10 pm

donald ivanka

Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka unveiled “Find Something New,” an ad campaign encouraging people who are unemployed or unsatisfied with their jobs and careers to pivot in a new direction. The ad features everyday people talking about changing jobs and careers while spouting lines like, “I got laid off twice, but you got to keep going.”

Unfortunately, we’re in the midst of a global pandemic. Over 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits. With businesses shuttering and massive job loss, it is wildly out of touch for the Trump administration to preach a “find your bliss” campaign when most people are struggling to find anything at all.

The campaign comes courtesy of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which is led by Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Ivanka said of the program, “There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy.”

Did your job close down? Go back to school and learn a new skill! Oh wait, your school closed down? Learn a skill online! Oh no, you can’t afford an internet connection? Mail away for a correspondence course! Oh crap, what do you mean the USPS is going under?!

Honestly, what did we expect from Ivanka Trump, who followed her bliss all the way to a White House position she is woefully under-qualified for? It’s a Marie Antoinette-like suggestion from the poster girl for nepotism. Like all Trump policy proposals, it is vague and meaningless. It’s a slogan on a pillow your Republican aunt buys from Marshall’s Home Goods. It’s Be Best but for jobs.

I guess “shut up and work for Postmates” has a less inspiring ring to it.

Many took to Twitter to call out Trump for this absurd and woefully detached message:

Find Something New? I will in the voting booth in November.

(via AP News, image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.