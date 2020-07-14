Trump Unveils Absurd “Find Something New” Campaign for Jobs

Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka unveiled “Find Something New,” an ad campaign encouraging people who are unemployed or unsatisfied with their jobs and careers to pivot in a new direction. The ad features everyday people talking about changing jobs and careers while spouting lines like, “I got laid off twice, but you got to keep going.”

Unfortunately, we’re in the midst of a global pandemic. Over 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits. With businesses shuttering and massive job loss, it is wildly out of touch for the Trump administration to preach a “find your bliss” campaign when most people are struggling to find anything at all.

The campaign comes courtesy of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which is led by Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Ivanka said of the program, “There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy.”

Did your job close down? Go back to school and learn a new skill! Oh wait, your school closed down? Learn a skill online! Oh no, you can’t afford an internet connection? Mail away for a correspondence course! Oh crap, what do you mean the USPS is going under?!

Honestly, what did we expect from Ivanka Trump, who followed her bliss all the way to a White House position she is woefully under-qualified for? It’s a Marie Antoinette-like suggestion from the poster girl for nepotism. Like all Trump policy proposals, it is vague and meaningless. It’s a slogan on a pillow your Republican aunt buys from Marshall’s Home Goods. It’s Be Best but for jobs.

I guess “shut up and work for Postmates” has a less inspiring ring to it.

Many took to Twitter to call out Trump for this absurd and woefully detached message:

Do you know how hard it is to “find something new” when millions of Americans are competing for jobs and you have zero experience in the new field that you are applying for? — Ted Corcoran (Red T Raccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) July 14, 2020

Wait…it’s not a program to help match people to jobs, or even an app or something? It’s just a fucking ad campaign? “Find something new”? *That’s* your plan to help the jobless? This is some Marie Antoinette “let them eat cake” level shit. https://t.co/BGPJG3ikXy — Amanda Wear Your Mask Weaver (@AWeaverWrites) July 14, 2020

Oh my god. Fits perfectly with their belief that the real problem is people don’t want to work not that there’s a raging pandemic and massive business closure/job loss!!! https://t.co/ZElfPMe0cS — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) July 14, 2020

Selina and her team would have put an exclamation point: “Find Something New!” And when that didn’t work, they would have discussed changing it to a question mark: “Find Something New?” @jonfavs #veep https://t.co/jS63CUIjPc — David Mandel (@DavidHMandel) July 14, 2020

For example, let’s say you cannot afford meat and vegetables. You could simply #FindSomethingNew to eat, like cake. https://t.co/jWrh2Tq1Ym — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) July 14, 2020

Ma’am, I already plan to #FindSomethingNew: a new administration that doesn’t hire the boss’s unskilled daughter to insult every living American’s intelligence. pic.twitter.com/shJhWkrR5M — Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) July 14, 2020

I would LOVE to #FindSomethingNew, which is why I will be voting for @JoeBiden in November! — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) July 14, 2020

Telling people to get out there and “Find Something New” during a pandemic and depression is some of the most tone-deaf shit I have ever heard. Surprised the logo isn’t @IvankaTrump stepping on a peasant as she struts into her castle. https://t.co/d8CSjG7cq3 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 14, 2020

An ad campaign, @Ivankatrump? That’s just what Americans 🇺🇸 need as millions can’t pay the rent and will be homeless because we’re in the middle of the highest unemployment in decades due to a mismanaged pandemic. You should absolutely #findsomethingnew. — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) July 14, 2020

Find Something New? I will in the voting booth in November.

