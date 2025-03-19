‘Trump State TV’ shouldn’t even be a rumor going around online, but it is

President Donald Trump is known for his antagonistic interactions with members of the media. Due to his hostile reputation, there have been rumors that an oppositional news outlet was turned into a state-controlled outlet by the Trump administration

The federal news agency, the Voice of America (VOA), was speculated to have become Trump’s official state media. An influencer shared a video, accusing Trump of turning VOA into an “authoritative source of news.” This incident sparked massive online outrage from those opposed to the president. There shouldn’t even have to be a rumor about possible a “Trump State TV” network to debunk, yet the state of the nation has perpetuated otherwise.

Although Trump is seen as dismissive and aggressive towards the press, he didn’t transform VOA into his propaganda arm. The backlash against the possibility is due to Trump’s adversarial relationship with the Voice of America. Ever since his first term in office, Trump faced tough questions from the outlet’s reporters. Notably, VOA hasn’t spared Trump from criticism—something that clearly displeased the president.

Essentially, Trump didn’t turn VOA into a state-controlled outlet—or, as others put it, “Trump State TV.” Instead, he “reduced elements of the Federal bureaucracy” through an executive order. While Trump couldn’t directly control news outlets, it’s no surprise that Trump finally shot the state-funded news agency down. He hasn’t hidden his disdain for other outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and reporters who ask pointed questions at him.

Axed by the Trump-Musk alliance

Trump ordered another reduction in federal bureaucracies. In his executive order, Trump ordered the shutdown of the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM). The agency oversees two federal networks, including the Voice of America. Journalists from the outlet were placed on administrative leave following Trump’s orders.

Of course, Trump isn’t the only person who played a hand in the USAGM shutdown. Supposed lover of free speech and tech Elon Musk called for the shutdown of outlets under USAGM on his X account. What followed isn’t so unexpected.

Surrendering the war on propaganda and disinformation

The USAGM’s networks are situated in countries where there is little to no press freedom. Radio Free Asia, for instance, broadcasts in China, North Korea, Tibet, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. These are countries that often have governments that heavily suppress media. Thus, Radio Free Asia becomes an alternative source of information.

Similarly, Radio Free Europe broadcasts in Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, and Ukraine. These are regions that are, once again, susceptible to Russian and Chinese disinformation campaigns. Therefore, it’s no surprise that both Beijing and the Kremlin are clapping their hands at Trump’s crackdown on the USAGM.

Both Beijing and the Kremlin are rather mum about the issue. Nevertheless, both seemed relieved at the closure of the USAGM-affiliated outlets. Mao Ning, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, claimed that she doesn’t comment on US domestic policy changes. “But as for the media you mentioned, their bad records in reporting on China are not a secret,” she added.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also believed that the USAGM dissolution was a domestic matter for the United States. Nevertheless, he said of the shutdown, “These media outlets can barely be considered popular or widely recognized in the Russian Federation… These media outlets are purely propagandistic, this is an internal matter of the United States.”

