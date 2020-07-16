comScore

Chris Cuomo, Like the Rest of Us, Would Like to Know How Donald Trump “Has Got Time for This Bulls**t”

By Vivian KaneJul 16th, 2020, 1:40 pm

Chris Cuomo yells at a picture of Donald Trump on his CNN show.

Yesterday, there were more than 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the United States and 773 deaths, according to the CDC. That’s about a third of yesterday’s total global cases.

Meanwhile, this is what Donald Trump was focusing on yesterday:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on

Yup, that’s Trump posing with a line of Goya products in the Oval Office. Like the bizarre picture his daughter posted the day before, this looks to be a violation of federal ethics law. It’s also just a baffling waste of time. We’re in the middle of a pandemic with hundreds of people dying every day and he’s on Instagram with his self-aggrandizing photo op, grinning from ear to ear to “own the libs” who were upset about Goya’s CEO’s decision to praise Trump last week.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has pretty much the only suitable reaction:

“You tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bullshit,” Cuomo said, with that s-bomb uncensored. “Are you kidding me? Hawking products … Resolute desk? This is what he’s resolute about.”

Cuomo laid into the “pandemic priorities” of both Trumps: “On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans. Are you kidding me? Seriously? Seriously? This is not left and right. This is reasonable, my brothers and sisters.”

Trevor Noah also ripped into “bean-ghazi” on The Daily Show: “I mean, I’m glad the President is using his desk for probably the first time in months but you gotta admit, this is pretty embarrassing. The dude doesn’t look like a president. He looks like a local athlete who retired 15 years ago and is desperate for money,” he said Wednesday night. “Seriously, this shit looks like the end of The Shining if the movie was sponsored by bodegas.”

(image: screenshot)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.