Chris Cuomo, Like the Rest of Us, Would Like to Know How Donald Trump “Has Got Time for This Bulls**t”

Yesterday, there were more than 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the United States and 773 deaths, according to the CDC. That’s about a third of yesterday’s total global cases.

Meanwhile, this is what Donald Trump was focusing on yesterday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jul 15, 2020 at 11:02am PDT

Yup, that’s Trump posing with a line of Goya products in the Oval Office. Like the bizarre picture his daughter posted the day before, this looks to be a violation of federal ethics law. It’s also just a baffling waste of time. We’re in the middle of a pandemic with hundreds of people dying every day and he’s on Instagram with his self-aggrandizing photo op, grinning from ear to ear to “own the libs” who were upset about Goya’s CEO’s decision to praise Trump last week.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has pretty much the only suitable reaction:

Chris Cuomo has the only correct reaction to that Trump Goya photo: pic.twitter.com/pfVLllCLI5 — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) July 16, 2020

“You tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bullshit,” Cuomo said, with that s-bomb uncensored. “Are you kidding me? Hawking products … Resolute desk? This is what he’s resolute about.”

Cuomo laid into the “pandemic priorities” of both Trumps: “On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans. Are you kidding me? Seriously? Seriously? This is not left and right. This is reasonable, my brothers and sisters.”

Trevor Noah also ripped into “bean-ghazi” on The Daily Show: “I mean, I’m glad the President is using his desk for probably the first time in months but you gotta admit, this is pretty embarrassing. The dude doesn’t look like a president. He looks like a local athlete who retired 15 years ago and is desperate for money,” he said Wednesday night. “Seriously, this shit looks like the end of The Shining if the movie was sponsored by bodegas.”

