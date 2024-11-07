‘Trump presidency = 4B’: Women contemplate bringing the 4B movement to the US after Trump election

In response to Donald Trump’s re-election and the horrific male reactions to it, American women are contemplating bringing the 4B movement to the United States.

The 4B movement is a radical feminist movement started in South Korea by women tired of living in an oppressive, patriarchal society. The movement is quite simple. Women vow to uphold the 4Bs or Four Nos, which are no sex with men, no giving birth, no dating men, and no marriage to men. While some contest the movement’s success, it’s believed to be part of the reason why South Korea has the lowest fertility rate in the world. On average, women in South Korea have less than one child. The anticipated outcome of the 4B movement has pushed South Korea to acknowledge the issue of gender equality. It’s believed that by 2065, over half of Korea’s population will be over 65, with no younger generation to balance the demographics unless things change. These are the consequences of countries that refuse to change, and soon, they might come to America.

American women push the 4B Movement following 2024 election

Since Trump was re-elected president of the United States, women have begun urgently discussing starting a 4B movement in America. It can’t be denied that drastic measures may soon be necessary. Trump is responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade and belongs to a party pushing for a nationwide abortion ban. He has made no assuring promises to protect IVF or access to birth control but has expressed openness to states monitoring pregnant women and treating them like criminals. Even more concerning is how men reacted to news of his presidency. MAGA men have already been running around proclaiming to women, “Your body, my choice,” and “We own your bodies now,” even though Trump isn’t even president yet.

MAGA influencer Nick Fuentes posted a sickening video in which he laughed hysterically while repeatedly screaming that men control women’s bodies. Allegations have arisen that teenage boys have been running around telling girls, “Your body, my choice,” in high schools in America. After the election, men aren’t rejoicing over freedom, safety, or policies to improve America. They are openly rejoicing because they believe they’re going to normalize rape culture and bring The Handmaid’s Tale to life. Women are feeling the need to take urgent action against the men of the country, who are clearly out of control. Meanwhile, they already know how to hit men where it hurts. After all, conservative men never stop crying about America’s declining birth rate and the fact that they can’t force women to marry them. Imagine how much harder they’d cry if the 4B movement became a reality.

On social media, countless women have already begun discussing the movement or a variation of it. Some have suggested following South Korea’s 4Bs, while some have suggested directing the movement only at Republican men, moderate men, or men who didn’t vote. A few have even urged a social media blackout instead, in which women block, boycott, and unfollow every Republican/Trump supporter to take away their platform. TikToker Clare Clearly put it in plain language for the men, stating, “We’re not going to like you anymore,” and explaining that taking away women’s rights will only make them more unwilling to be with men.

american women it's time to learn from the koreans and adopt the 4b movement



as a matter of fact women from all over the world should adopt the 4b movement



i'm so serious pic.twitter.com/WxfqxouAn1 — coleni. (@jungsooyawning) November 6, 2024

>WHAT IS THE 4B MOVEMENT?



"A world without men"



The 4b movement is a protest against the patriarchy where

-you abstain from sex with men as a woman

-you abstain from childbirth

-you abstain from marriage

-you abstain from romance



If they want to take over your bodies, — Enzophoria (@enzophoria) November 6, 2024

if men want to destroy us so badly we have no reason to reward them with our attention. 4b movement is the way to go — Kiki (@kikiswxrld) November 6, 2024

Women who are seriously contemplating partaking in the 4B movement or a variation of it do need to understand the dangers that come with it. It has never been clearer that conservative men are spiraling over their inability to control women, and male violence may be further exacerbated by the movement, especially given how much Trump’s presidency has emboldened them. At the same time, if these men continue with their “your body, my choice” mantra, the movement may be necessary despite the risks. Currently, American men have been mocking and ridiculing the 4B movement. However, they won’t be laughing for long if they realize women are serious. Given how frightened Trump’s running mate, J. D. Vance, is of the declining birth rate, the movement could even garner the attention of the president.

While many women are eager to take on the 4B’s, it is still hard to believe that this is America’s reality. How is it a reality that women feel no choice but to take up a radical movement because they fear so much for their freedom and equality? Ultimately, though, America needs a wake-up call, and the 4B movement may be just that.

