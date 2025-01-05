‘Trump needs to apologize to the Carter family’: Trump is called out for hypocrisy over Jimmy Carter’s death

After the death of former President and famed humanitarian Jimmy Carter, the nation mourned. Carter passing was marked with an outpouring of grief from Democrats and Republicans alike. Senator Mitt Romney called him “a man of deep character and faith.” Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called him the embodiment of “dignity and decency, grace and goodness.”

Donald Trump hardly had any words for Carter all, but instead lamented only for himself.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Democrats are “giddy” that the American flag will be flown at half-mast at federal and military sites for thirty day mourning period – one that coincides with his Inauguration. He believes that Democrats are using the half-mast period as a personal slight to Trump, and that they are “happy about it.” Trump concluded that “nobody wants to see this” with regard to the mourning procedure, a practice that has been observed since the days of Eisenhower.

“Trump needs to apologize to the Carter family if he wants to go to his funeral” wrote a user on X. Trump has publicly stated his plans to attend the funeral, despite his grievances with Carter in the past .

Trump and Carter feuded before the latter’s death. They came to be at odds in 2016 when Carter questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency win, citing the evidence of Russian interference in the election. Trump fired back Carter was a “nice man” but a “terrible president.” More recently, Trump tore into Carter’s treaties with Panama surrounding the Panama Canal, saying that America should have full ownership of the waterway.

While Trump and Carter’s relationship was hardly amiable, many believe that the president-elect reached a new low in trashing the mourning period meant to honor Carter, One user on X wrote that Trump “doesn’t care about Jimmy Carter” and that he is “mad because he’s getting upstaged by his funeral.” Donald Trump’s penchant for public spectacle in conjunction with his political career was never more apparent than in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election, when he held a rally at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore which was attended by over 100,000 people.

“The flag is lowered to honor a former president who dedicated his life to others” wrote another user on X. While the efficacy of Carter’s single term as president is still hotly debated to this day, he is almost universally celebrated for his humanitarian efforts. Carter was awarded the in Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his efforts to “advance democracy and human rights” the world over.

Trump’s railing against the half-mast period carries a particular irony, considering that he too will be honored with the practice at the time of his death. However, this user goes on to warn that America may be a different nation indeed at the culmination of Trump’s second term in office, and that the lowered flag represents “the end of American democracy as we know it.” Considering Trump’s frequent praise of authoritarian rulers and his desire for underlings suitable for an autocrat, the user’s fears are not entirely unfounded.

Another user sees Trump’s presidency as a death of decency, and that the country should “mourn the swearing in of a felon and rapist as President.” When compared with the selflessness and dignity of Jimmy Carter, Trump’s narcissism and depravity has never been more apparent.

