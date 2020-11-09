Trump Campaign’s Election Fraud Hotline Got the Merciless Pranking It Deserved

Donald Trump’s wildly unsuccessful reelection campaign set up a hotline on Election Day and encouraged people to call in and report election fraud—that thing they definitely swore was happening, despite the ongoing debunking of pretty much all of their claims. But they wanted to give people a way to call or write in and let them know what they were seeing at the polls.

Weirdly, they still didn’t seem too concerned with instances of actual voter suppression, like the egregiously long lines in majority-BIPOC communities across the country or the pro-Trump caravans blocking traffic leading to the polls or the many, many instances of reported intimidation. But they were convinced that Democrats were, I don’t know, burning ballots or something.

“Help stop voter suppression, irregularities and fraud,” reads a graphic posted online by Rudy Giuliani, the Trump children, and other campaign surrogates. “Tell us what you are seeing.”

They asked, and boy did people deliver, like this person who discovered that the form didn’t have a character limit:

Just because you can fit the entire Bee Movie script into Rudy’s fraud form doesn’t mean you should paste the entire Bee Movie script into Rudy’s fraud form. But it IS possible, just so you know. pic.twitter.com/M8ivqONxWw — Chris Evans’ Beard, not the Four Seasons Hotel (@EvansBeard) November 7, 2020

One Georgia woman said she was approached by a man with red skin while she was in line to vote. “He challenged me to a fiddle competition […] otherwise Biden was going to win.”

“I saw people who were literally spreading poop all over their ballots.”

“Hello, I saw a dead person voting for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. His eyes were glassy, he smelled like a corpse, and he walked up to the chek-in table and said I have awoken from my eternal slumber to feast on the brains of the living and also vote for Joe Biden.'”

Reporting some voter fraud to the Trump voter fraud hotline pic.twitter.com/RAGG80G25x — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) November 9, 2020

Sookie Stackhouse has some thoughts on the refusal to count votes from dead voters:

Sookie Stackhouse calls the Donald Trump Voter Fraud Hotline pic.twitter.com/nW1q8hPZxo — Black Magic Barbie (@blkmagicbarbie) November 7, 2020

“If the Democrats can [vote twice], why can’t I?”

So I told the Trump voter fraud hotline I committed voter fraud pic.twitter.com/kuxckxpJ4t — 🌽🌽Erica, the white trash socialist🌽🌽™️ (@herosnvrdie69) November 6, 2020

“So um I committed some voter fraud, I’m very proud of it and I’d like to tell Mr. Rudy Giuliani about it.”

Hahaha can hear how exhausted they are already pic.twitter.com/zoa4HiLaEj — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

According to the Washington Post, “The prank calls have reportedly made for miserable work among the campaign staffers working the hotline.”

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com