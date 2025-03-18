Trump and Putin being ‘good friends’ could be horrifying for Americans

European allies of the United States had been worried about President Donald Trump’s favor of Russia. That concern isn’t unfounded. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard allegedly suggests that ties between the United States and Russia are strengthening.

“The ties between our two countries go very far back. We are continuing to see a strengthening of that partnership and recognizing the mutual interest of both countries, centered around peace, prosperity, freedom, and security,” Gabbard said, allegedly reported by NDTV.

“We have two leaders of two great countries who are very good friends,” Gabbard allegedly said, again quoted by NDTV, when speaking about Trump and Putin’s relationship. The media outlet alleges that Gabbard said that both leaders are achieving “shared objectives and shared interests.” It’s an ironic statement, given Russia and the United States’ longstanding history of distrust against one another. Perhaps it would make more sense for Russia and North Korea to share a fond relationship. Both communist countries are known for being staunchly opposed to the West, after all. Gabbard makes it seem as if the two nuclear powers did not have a rocky relationship prior to Trump 2.0.

Trump has taken a significantly different stance toward Russia compared to his predecessors. Former President Joe Biden has been supportive of funding Ukraine’s defense in the war waged by Russia. Even before Biden, United States presidents post-Soviet Union were also skeptical of Russia. This opposition to Russia was not exclusive to Democratic Party presidents. Republican presidents and nominees also treated Russia antagonistically. To hammer down on this point, even the first Trump administration was wary of Russia as a national security threat.

In praise of authoritarianism

This caution against the Kremlin seems to have vanished in the second Trump term. Instead of looking at Russia as an adversarial, some believe Trump is looking to forge a partnership. In doing so, the Trump administration appears to be turning a coat against its other European allies in favor of an authoritarian state.

Trump has repeatedly praised Putin and his regime, all while talking poorly of NATO allies and Ukraine. While this plays out terribly on the international stage, Americans have rightful reasons to be mortified. Putin’s Russia is not a benign actor. This is a country that actively suppresses the civil rights of its citizens. While Russia’s Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, journalists and dissidents in the region face persecution for reporting on facts that the Kremlin is opposed to. Even Americans who may not care about international relations will be pressed to have their civil rights taken away by the state.

Alliances are forged through mutual benefits but also because of shared norms. What then could the United States be signaling by forming a friendship with Russia? If not the oppression of other European allies, then perhaps an admiration of authoritarianism.

