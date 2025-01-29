Trolls want to ‘deport Selena Gomez’ for crying about migrant plight

Selena Gomez shared a video of herself online in tears over the mass deportation efforts happening across the United States. Despite sharing the vulnerable moment, trolls ruthlessly doled out jokes about deporting the singer and actress for showing support to undocumented migrants.

“I just want to say I’m sorry. All my people are getting attacked,” Gomez said in a fit of guilt and helplessness over Trump’s repatriation scheme. “I’ll try everything, I promise.” It’s no surprise that Gomez feels strongly about the issue; she’s a third-generation immigrant whose grandparents crossed the border from Mexico to the United States.

Many chose not to believe Gomez’s tears and dismissed it as theatrics. Other X users dismissed her and kept hammering down the point that these migrants should come into the U.S. legally. Meanwhile, an X user named Sam Parker wrote, “Deport Selena Gomez.” If these comments prove anything, it’s that there’s needless cruelty being shown to a woman who feels for the plight of her migrant community.

Gomez decided to bite back against Parker in another social media post. She wrote in an Instagram story, “Oh, Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.” Gomez can make light of the situation. After all, she was born and raised as a U.S. citizen.

She’s allowed to grieve

There have been valid criticisms of Gomez since that Instagram reel. One X user pointed out that, as a billionaire, she has resources at her disposal to help migrants. It’s not like Gomez hasn’t spoken about the issue of undocumented migration before, though. In a Netflix 2019 series produced by Gomez herself, Living Undocumented followed the stories of eight undocumented migrant families who were facing potential deportation.

Girl You have the resources to do a lot. You could fund legal services, translation services, permanently fund mutual aid programs, direct action that disrupts raids, immigration assistance programs that facilitate these folks’ on their way in etc https://t.co/R5QprkB3Ua — David AttenBruh (@AlHendiify) January 27, 2025

Perhaps Gomez hasn’t done enough in other people’s eyes, but she’s expressed care about this advocacy before. Perhaps she can do more, but that’s beside the point. She’s allowed to show compassion to families who are being ripped apart, regardless of her status as a celebrity.

On the bright side, Gomez has also received support online from several social media users and a fellow celebrity. Flavor Flav tweeted in defense of Gomez, calling her “brave to share her truth.”

