The Ending of ‘Trap’ Left Us With Questions

M. Night Shyamalan’s new film Trap has finally hit theaters and fans are heading into Lady Raven’s concert for the first time. The ending of the movie left some questions for fans to unpack, so let’s talk about what it means for the Butcher and his victims.

Spoilers ahead!

Trap stars Josh Hartnett as Cooper, a serial killer who takes his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a Lady Raven (Saleka) concert. There, he discovers that the FBI is on to him and knows that he purchased Lady Raven tickets. Their goal is to catch the Butcher while at the concert by profiling every man in attendance.

A good portion of the movie is spent with Cooper trying to find a way out of the concert venue without having to go through the FBI check point. What Cooper ends up doing is getting Riley close to Lady Raven and using Lady Raven’s power to get him out of the venue without getting caught, but he wasn’t prepared though for how smart and powerful Lady Raven is.

She uses her Instagram followers to eventually get the Butcher caught. But then why does the end of the movie leave us with questions about where Cooper is?

Cooper is taken into custody by the FBI after a car chase where Lady Raven is in the car with him. He ends up sneaking back into his home to talk to his wife Rachel (Alison Pill). There, she reveals that she’s the reason he got caught at the Lady Raven concert and before he can escape again, the FBI agents use their tasers to take him down. So again, how does he get out?

Cooper is in the back of the FBI car, and it seems like the end of the movie, but just when you think he’s finally gone, he frees himself from his handcuffs. Truly how is this guy so good at escaping? So we have a story that is upended, and now I kind of want to know what happens next.

