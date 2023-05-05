Transformers fans will be overjoyed to know the seventh installment of the franchise is finally making it to the big screen later this summer. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will not only introduce audiences to the beastly bots (a.k.a. the Maximals), but also to two other factions of bots. Don’t worry, there are also a few humans in there, too. Here’s everything we know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts so far.

When will Transformers: Rise of the Beasts be released?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming to cinemas in both the U.S. and the UK almost a full year after it was first supposed to be released, on June 9. Time for hot bot summer!

Is there a trailer?

Oh, you know there is.

In fact, there are two trailers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts:

Who’s starring in the new Transformers movie?

There is a wild cast in this movie! Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson in the same film? This is either going to be amazing or a total disaster, and either way, it’s going to be fun to watch. Here are the most important cast members we’ll be seeing (and hearing) in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts:

Michelle Yeoh as the Autobot Airazor

Pete Davidson as the Autobot Mirage

Liza Koshy as the Autobot Arcee

Cristo Fernández as the Autobot Wheeljack

Peter Cullen as Autobot leader Optimus Prime

Peter Dinklage as Terrorcon’s Leader Scourge

Michaela Jae Rodriguez as the Terrorcon Nightbird

Ron Perlman as Maximal Leader Optimus Primal

Tongayi Chirisa as the Maximal Cheetor

Anthony Ramos as Noah, the human lead

Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace

Tobe Nwigwe as Reek (possible Terrorcon)

Is this another Michael Bay production?

No, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr., who previously directed Creed II and The Land. He’s also directed episodes of the TV series Grown-ish and Transformers: Earthspark.

What’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

The seventh installment of the franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is also specifically a standalone sequel to Bumblebee and a prequel to the Michael Bay movies. Not just focusing on the Autobots and Decepticons as previous Transformers films have, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be introducing three new factions: Predacons, Maximals, and Terrorcons.

Set in 1994, with a story that takes us from Brooklyn to Peru, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts sees those new factions of bots joining the battle between Autobots and Decepticons. Introducing the villainous Scourge, who fuses the body parts of his defeated foes onto his chassis, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts promises to give us new insights into Optimus Prime as both leader and “man” (robot). Our human counterparts in this movie are Anthony, a military vet with a knack for electronics, and Elena, an archaeologist fighting to keep her boss from taking credit for her work.

Anthony and Elena are going to be drawn into this centuries old conflict between the different factions of Transformers and witness the birth of new alliances as the Transformers come together to defend the earth from a new evil. Unicron, destroyer of worlds, is coming, and the Autobots will need to be ready.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

