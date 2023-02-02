Trans Rights Watchdog Warns Trump Anti-Trans Policies Could Delegitimize Passports, Driver’s Licenses

Oh America, what am I going to do with you?

Listen, I’m all about your purple mountain majesty and your amber waves of grain or whatever, but lately you’ve been making life really, unnecessarily hard.

I mean, I get it. That’s kind of who you are. Your whole identity as a nation is basically make life worse for anyone who isn’t straight, white, or a dude, and honestly, after seeing this whole “wake up at 5am with an ice bath to be productive” finance bro mindset, I’m not even sure if the straight white dudes are doing so well, either.

America, sweetie, I feel like you hate us? Or at least most of us? Really, it was the whole Green M&M thing that’s got me pretty worried. I mean, it’s just a candy. Really. And yet you seem really concerned about whether or not you still want to have sex with this particular candy? It’s concerning. I think you need to talk to someone about it. Normally I’d say England, but I don’t think she’s a very good influence on you lately.

And now your 45th President bringing the hammer down on trans people? This is bad, America. This is really bad.

America, you need to get off of Twitter

Disgraced former President Trump just came out with an absolutely horrifying video detailing just how hard his organization would stomp on trans rights if he were to be elected. If you don’t want to watch the Cheeto in Chief talk, I don’t blame you. A trans Twitter user recently summarized the statements he made in his video, and it’s grim. It’s very grim indeed.

Under Trump’s administration, the federal government will not recognize the validity of your driver’s license, ID, or passport if you came from a state that allowed you to change your gender marker. Remind you of anything? The Nuremberg Laws, perhaps? Yes, this policy is taken straight out of the Nazi playbook, and would basically refuse to recognize trans people as full citizens, at the federal level, unless they detransition. What does this mean for trans federal workers? It means they’re out of a job.

Trump also intends to remove gender-neutral bathrooms and will refuse to recognize the concept of gender identity. Where will we go to the bathroom? Why, nowhere at all. If we’re in a building that receives federal funding, Trump would rather have us hold it. That means hospitals. That means schools. That means doctors’ offices that take Medicaid or Medicare (though those will probably be gone in the Trump regime, too), and that means military bases.

And this isn’t even the worst of it. Trump is also planning to ban all trans-related healthcare to minors, and to put anyone caught providing such healthcare in jail. It’s ugly. It’s bad. It’s basically the erasure of the transgender and non-binary identity from the American landscape.

And why is he doing this?

America, you should know this: It’s all because of Ron DeSantis.

The current governor of Florida is perhaps the most outspoken anti-trans politician in the country right now, perhaps in all of America’s history. He never misses the opportunity to bash trans and non-binary people and has vocally endorsed the prosecution of doctors who provide trans care and teachers who talk about the concept of gender identity.

He’s also one of the top contenders to receive the Republican nomination in the 2024 election, and that’s something that Trump doesn’t want to allow. So what’s the solution? Well, considering how Trump loves to say anything to rile up his base, and considering that his base is already pretty riled up about trans people, Trump has decided to pour gasoline on this trash fire and bash one of America’s most vulnerable minorities in order to garner support.

And it’s working.

So there you have it, America. Once again, you promise your rights and privileges to only some of your citizens? The rest of us? Well, most you’ve left to fend for themselves, but it seems that you can’t even stomach the existence of a few. America, we understand that you’re a fan of being independent and taking matters into your own hands, but we’d really appreciate if you take your hands off of trans people’s necks. Why don’t you just keep them to yourself for a change? Or take up a nice hobby? Crocheting, perhaps?

(featured image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

